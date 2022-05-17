Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Get ready for a wild Tuesday that includes three doubleheaders. One of those doubleheaders will feature the Mets hosting the Cardinals, who had the first game of their series rained out Monday. We also have a potentially high-scoring game at Coors Field when Chad Kuhl and the Rockies host Alex Cobb and the Giants. Reid Detmers will be making his first start since throwing a no-hitter, this time facing a Rangers team that lit him up for five runs over 3.1 innings earlier this season. Let's get to the task at hand and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider for the main Yahoo slate.

Pitchers

It might not always be pretty, but Jameson Taillon ($38) has been able to get the job done this season. In fact, he had a 2.93 ERA that is supported by a 3.23 FIP. He's shown impeccable control with a 2.3 percent walk rate, and he's allowed only three home runs over 30.2 innings. Continued success could be coming against the Orioles, who have scored the second-fewest runs in baseball.

Dylan Bundy ($36) is expected to start for the Twins after being on the COVID-19 IL for nearly two weeks. He had been hit hard in his previous two starts, allowing 15 runs over 9.2 innings. This is a great spot for him to bounce back, though, against an Athletics team that has the worst OPS in baseball.

Staying in that same game, James Kaprielian ($31) could also be a viable option. He's already faced the Twins once this season, allowing one run and recording seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings. This game being played in Oakland should also help his cause. Last season, he had a 3.85 FIP at home, compared to a 5.03 FIP on the road.

Top Targets

Nathan Eovaldi ($41) has been a rock for the Red Sox's rotation, posting a 3.15 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP. His 4.53 FIP isn't as impressive, but his biggest issue has been an inability to keep hitters inside the ballpark. Across 40 innings, he's been taken deep nine times. That could be an issue against Yordan Alvarez ($21), who has 11 home runs this season.

Ryan McMahon ($17) has caught fire, hitting 14-for-46 (.304) with two home runs over his last 12 games. He's registered at least two hits in three of his last four games, all of which came at Coors Field. Given his career .360 wOBA at home, he could be in line for another productive night at the plate in a matchup against Cobb ($35).

Bargain Bats

Jesse Winker ($13) got off to a horrible start this season, but he finally looks to be settling in with his new team. Over his last 12 games, he is 14-for-46 (.304) with two home runs and four doubles. He's at least worth considering against Jose Berrios ($36), who has struggled to the tune of a 1.56 WHIP across seven starts.

After a rough 2021 campaign, Gleyber Torres ($11) has made significant improvements at the plate. His strikeout rate is down to 15.8 percent, and his power has returned to the tune of a .194 ISO. His hard-hit rate is even up to 50.0 percent, which is nearly 13 percentage points higher than his career mark. Spenser Watkins ($25) will start this game for the Orioles, entering with a 5.19 ERA and a 5.72 FIP. If you want some exposure to this matchup without destroying your budget, Torres could be your man.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Adrian Houser ($35), Brewers: Matt Olson ($16), Austin Riley ($15), Ozzie Albies ($14)

Houser doesn't miss many bats, recording a 19.8 percent strikeout rate for his career. As impressive as his 3.22 ERA was last season, his 4.33 FIP and 10.7 percent walk rate were both areas of concern. The Braves are a viable stacking option, with Olson being someone to possibly target within a stack. He's shown a good eye at the plate, following up his 13.1 percent walk rate last season with a 15.1 percent rate through 36 games.

Angels vs. Taylor Hearn ($27), Rangers: Mike Trout ($27), Taylor Ward ($27), Anthony Rendon ($18)

Hearn had his best start of the season in his last outing, holding the Royals scoreless over five innings. He did issue three walks, though, and has a 10.9 percent walk rate for his career. Facing the Angels, who have scored the most runs in baseball, will be a much tougher task than the Royals were. Ward has surprisingly been their most dangerous hitters, recording a whopping .729 slugging percentage.

Giants vs. Chad Kuhl ($34), Rockies: Brandon Belt ($23), Joc Pederson ($17), Mike Yastrzemski ($18)

Kuhl has pitched surprisingly well with a 2.88 ERA and a 3.54 FIP. It's worth noting, though, that four of his six starts have come on the road. He faced the Giants on the road in his last outing, and they got to him for five runs over 4.2 innings. Similarly disappointing results could be awaiting him at Coors Field. Left-handed hitters have a career .356 wOBA against him, which makes this trio especially appealing.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.