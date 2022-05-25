This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Tonight: Free MLB Picks and Parlays for Wednesday, May 25

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his best MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Previous article 7-4 +8.55

Season 68-68-1 +28.16

I'm on a nice run going 14-7 in the last two articles, but more importantly, the units have been on fire with another three-teamer hitting last night. We have a short slate tonight, so I will not have a ton of plays. But again, we had a lot of runs scored last night so keep track of this trend.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds 6:40 pm EDT

Kyle Hendricks vs. Luis Castillo

I am not in love with either starting pitcher or team, but there is a strong trend on the Cubs offense vs. the weak Reds pitching. I like getting the Cubs as a dog only in the sense the team total is less than what it should be. I like the Cubs to definitely get at least 4 runs tonight vs. Castillo + awful Reds bullpen. They are 9-6 in their last 15 with 21 home runs, including 12 in the last 5.

The Cubs have averaged 7 runs per game in their last 5 again, this 3.5 number on DraftKings feels very low tonight.

MLB Best Bets for Cubs-Reds

Cubs o3.5 runs for 1.35 RW buck (DraftKings -135)

Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays 6:40 pm EDT

Cody Poteet vs. Drew Rasmussen

Last night, I have several strong angles on the Marlins/Rays game and they all hit. I still see some angles again tonight, but more on the Rays side and the Marlins not being able to score again. Rasmussen is an underrated pitcher in a great spot. The Rays offense has been consistent over the last 6 games averaging 6 runs per game, but all of them have been at least 4 runs or higher.

MLB Best Bets for Marlins-Rays

Rays -1.5 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +125)

Rays o3.5 for 1.30 RW buck (DraftKings -130)

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox 8:10 pm EDT

Rich Hill vs. Lucas Giolito

I have admittedly played a ton of chalk this year. But that is where the value has been and I will continue to take it. The way the Red Sox are hitting right now, I'd take them against anyone getting +150 or more. The warmer weather really seems to have helped them in the home run category. Hill has been serviceable this year but when the Red Sox are scoring 95 runs in their last 13 (7.4 runs per game) it doesn't matter. They just smashed Dylan Cease last night and he never had a chance.

MLB Best Bets for White Sox-Red Sox

Red Sox +146 for 1 RW buck (FanDuel)

Red Sox o1.5 runs F5 for 1.05 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

Red Sox o3.5 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +105)

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels 9:38 pm EDT

Glenn Otto vs. Reid Detmers

Both teams are playing solid baseball and have split the season series 4-4. But the home team has won every game. I like the higher total here so, I will go ahead and lay the -1.5 runs on the Angels.

MLB Best Bets for Angels-Rangers

Angels -1.5 for 1 RW buck (PointsBet +120)

MLB Parlay Tonight

3 TEAM PARLAY 0.1 RW buck to win 8.6 – Cubs o4, Rays -1.5, Angels -1.5 (FanDuel)

MLB Best Bets Recap for Tonight

Cubs o3.5 for 1.35 RW buck (DraftKings -135)

Rays -1.5 vs. the Marlins for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +125)

Rays o3.5 runs for 1.30 RW buck (DraftKings -130)

Red Sox ML +146 vs. the White Sox for 1 RW buck (FanDuel)

Red Sox o1.5 runs F5 for 1.05 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

Red Sox o3.5 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +105)

Angels -1.5 vs. the Rangers for 1 RW buck (PointsBet +120)

Bonus Parlay: 0.1 RW buck to win 8.6 – Cubs o4, Rays -1.5, Angels -1.5 (FanDuel)

