MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Expert Picks and Player Props for Friday, May 26

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Previous article 1-7 -6.40

Season 69-75-1 +21.76

There is a reason I try not to celebrate too much after a strong night or a good run, and it is what took place Wednesday. Some bad plays for sure as I went too heavy on the Red Sox vs. Lucas Giolito, but also some 0.5 runs losses stung.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Red Sox 7:10 pm EDT

Kyle Bradish vs. Garrett Whitlock

The Red Sox offense has been the best in baseball for the month of May. Getting them at home against a weak starting pitcher is the play here and they will continue to score a ton of runs. The Red Sox are 11-4 in their last 15 games, averaging 7.5 runs per game and scoring at least 6 runs in 10 out of those 15 games. It goes up to 8 runs a game in their last 10 games with 2.2 homers as well.

MLB Expert Picks for Red Sox-Orioles

Red Sox -1.5 for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +118)

Red Sox over 5.5 for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +102)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres

Jose Quintana vs. Sean Manaea

Well with the Reds putting up 20 runs yesterday, we can't pick on them as much so I will go to the Pirates (Tigers, Nationals are two others to bet against heavily). In their last 13 games, the Pirates have scored a total of 33 runs with 10 of them against the Rockies on 5/25. If you take out that game, it is 23 runs in 12 games for just under 2 per game. One of the angles I like to look at for a team to go under their total is when they are a huge dog like this (Padres -220). If you can shop around for a 3, go for it.

MLB Expert Picks for Pirates-Padres

Pirates u2.5 runs for 1 RW buck (FanDuel -105)

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners 9:40 pm EDT

Justin Verlander vs. Chris Flexen

About once a week I will find a game in which the mismatch is so huge between starting pitchers and teams that I will look for multiple ways to get exposure to it. This is another one of those games as the Astros and Verlander should win easily against the Mariners and Chris Flexen.

In his 8 starts, Verlander has averaged 6.5 innings, with a 1.22 ERA, 49 strikeouts to 9 walks. The Astros are 18-6 in May, while the Mariners are 7-17 and 2-8 last 10. He is 2-0 vs. the Mariners this year and 5-0 in his last 5. Flexen is 0-4 in his last 5 vs. the Astros with a 4.73 ERA, 15 strikeouts, and 4 walks. Flexen is the type of pitcher that this Astros lineup has feasted on for several years.

MLB Expert Picks for Astros-Mariners

Astros -1.5 for 1.18 RW buck (FanDuel -118)

Verlander over 18.5 outs for 1.2 RW buck (DraftKings -120)

Mariners under 1.5 F5 for 1.4 RW buck (DraftKings -140)

Astros over 4 for 1.2 RW buck (DraftKings -120)

