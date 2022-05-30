Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Monday brings a lot of early start times across baseball. There will also be a doubleheader between the Cubs and Brewers. As far as exciting series go, there aren't many set to get underway. Some of the potentially lopsided matchups include the Pirates taking on the Dodgers, the Twins facing the Tigers and the Mets hosting the Nationals. Luckily, there are some noteworthy pitchers set to take the mound, including Walker Buehler, Zac Gallen and Logan Webb. With regards to Yahoo DFS, the main slate consists of just three night games. While that doesn't leave us with a ton of viable options, here are some players to consider for your lineups.

Pitchers

Buehler ($52) is having yet another special season, allowing three runs or fewer in eight of his nine starts. His 2.91 ERA is supported by his 3.19 FIP, and he's been taken deep only three times across 52.2 innings. Another valuable stat line could be coming against the Pirates, who have the third-worst OPS in baseball.

The Rays continue to churn out impressive young starting pitchers. One of their latest is Drew Rasmussen ($41), who made 25 of his 35 appearances last season out of the bullpen. He's been moved into the starting rotation this year and has taken to the role, posting a 2.68 ERA and a 2.91 FIP over 43.2 innings. More success could be on the way in a matchup versus the Rangers, who have the seventh-worst OPS.

Top Targets

Ketel Marte's ($16) overall numbers don't look great given his .313 wOBA and 99 wRC+. His strikeout rate has increased to 20.5 percent, which would be the highest mark of his career. The good news for the Diamondbacks is, it looks like he's turned the corner. Over his last 15 games, he is 19-for-55 (.345) with six doubles and a 17.5 percent strikeout rate. Spencer Strider ($25) will start for the Braves, and while he can record strikeouts in bunches, he also might not pitch very deep into this game given that he hasn't logged more than 2.2 innings in any of his last five appearances. In what could turn out to be a bullpen game for the Braves, Marte is appealing.

Staying with the Diamondbacks, Josh Rojas ($15) is also a viable target. After beginning the season on the IL, he's posted a 133 wRC+ over 19 games since being activated. It's encouraging that he's already hit three home runs, given that he only had 11 across 550 plate appearances last season.

Bargain Bats

A matchup against Gallen ($45) is not ideal. However, with only three games to choose from, we don't exactly have a bevy of hitters who could thrive against weak starting pitching. The matchup against Gallen has left the Braves' hitters with cheap salaries, including Austin Riley ($12). Given that Riley has 11 home runs, three of which have come over his last five games, he could be worth a look for your lineup.

Riley isn't the only player on the Braves who is swinging a hot bat right now. Ozzie Albies ($9) still isn't hitting home runs, but he is 14-for-45 (.311) with four doubles over his last 11 games. If you roll with the duo of Buehler and Rasmussen at pitcher, then pairing them with Riley and Albies can help balance out your budget.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers vs. Zach Thompson ($25), Pirates: Mookie Betts ($28), Freddie Freeman ($22), Gavin Lux ($)

The Dodgers figure to be the most popular team to stack for this slate. Thompson has had difficulties keeping men off base, resulting in a 1.54 WHIP. He also doesn't have overpowering stuff, posting a modest 17.2 percent strikeout rate. Betts is a great option to build a Dodgers stack around given his .971 OPS. He's also hit six home runs over his last nine games.

Rays vs. Glenn Otto ($32), Rangers: Ji-Man Choi ($15), Wander Franco ($13), Randy Arozarena ($19)

Otto has had command issues, recording a 11.8 percent walk rate that has contributed to his 1.40 WHIP. Add that to his 19.7 percent strikeout rate and he has a 4.94 FIP across six starts. The Rays don't have a great lineup, but this trio can still do some damage. Choi has a career 129 wRC+ against right-handed pitchers, while Arozarena is 18-for-50 (.360) with three home runs and two doubles across his last 13 games.

