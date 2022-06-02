FanDuel MLB: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

It's a typical Thursday with only seven games on the main slate. Let's dig in to see who we can use in both cash games and GPPs.

Pitching

Sandy Alcantara ($11,000) has been nothing but outstanding this season and gets a home matchup against a road-weary Giants team. San Francisco had played a three-game series in Cincinnati, then Philadelphia and are now onto Miami. Alcantara has had games of 40 fantasy points in each of his last four starts and hasn't been below 20 fantasy points in any outing this season. He's a very safe play in cash games despite the hit to your salary cap.

The Cubs' Keegan Thompson ($7,700) has been outstanding thus far with a 1.57 ERA. He's scored 36, 24 and 30 fantasy points in his last three outings. The Cardinals are in the bottom half of the league in wOBA against right-handed pitching with a .309 wOBA. Here's your bargain pitcher for the night.

Top Targets

Ronald Acuna ($4,300) gets a huge park upgrade tonight and has been more than stellar at the plate. He's scored nine or more fantasy points in 14 of his last 16 games and the matchup against Austin Gomber is favorable.

While he's been in a bit of a slump to start the season, Juan Soto ($3,800) is still one of the better hitters in baseball. He's scored positive fantasy points in 15 straight games, and playing in Cincinnati is a park upgrade for him. While Graham Ashcraft has been good over his last two outings, he's not considered a big-time prospect and isn't a matchup to be worried about.

Bargain Bats

It's been a tough start for Mariners fans but Taylor Trammell ($2,000) might be a bright spot for the club. He's batting .333 since his promotion and has three doubles in his last two games. Jordan Lyles isn't a matchup to be worried about; hope Seattle moves Trammell up in the lineup tonight.

There's a few reasons to like Jon Berti ($2,200), and I'll start with pointing out he qualifies at second base. Berti has a career .331 wOBA at home against left-handed pitching and will get that matchup tonight against Alex Wood, who has historically been worse on the road than at home.

Stacks To Consider

Atlanta at Rockies (Gomber): Acuna ($4,300), Austin Riley ($4,200), Matt Olson ($4,000), Adam Duvall ($2,900)

This is going to be one of the more popular stacks of the night given it's a Coors Field game. Duvall is the wild card here, as he's gotten off to a slow start but still has power upside. You can mix and match with both teams in this game.

Dodgers vs. Mets (Taijuan Walker): Mookie Betts ($4,500), Trea Turner ($4,200), Freddie Freeman ($3,900), Will Smith ($3,300)

I think the matchup against Walker might shy people away from the Dodgers tonight, but that shouldn't happen. He's pitching on the road and on any given night Los Angeles can put up runs. Cody Bellinger is a bit banged up or he would have made this list as he, Smith and Freeman have all homered off Walker in small career samples. Look for this stack to be a bit under the radar as the Coors Field contest draws eyes on a small slate.

