College Baseball Best Bets for Friday, April 5

UCSB Gauchos vs. UC Irvine Anteaters, April 5

ANYBODY FEEL THAT EARTHQUAKE TODAY?!? That was crayyyy. It's a sign we're about to shake the Earth on this Friday College Baseball slate. Let's go get it.

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos (+124) @ UC Irvine Anteaters (-160) | Total: 9.5

Normally, I have one game that serves as my lock. Last night it was LSU with Luke Holman on the mound, which was a hit. For Friday though, I don't have one of those, just a bunch of games/lines that I like, and think are good plays. This game is one of my favorites. I have mentioned a little bit of UCSB this season, but rarely covered now-ranked No. 16 UC Irvine. Think it's time the Anteaters get a little love.

The Big West is a super crappy conference as a whole, but UCI still deserves recognition for its 22-3 mark thus far. This week begins a little bit of a tough stretch for them that could challenge the Anteaters' validity. While it's still a relatively soft schedule, they see the now-unranked Gauchos this weekend before checking in with UC San Diego next week.

Nick Pinto is the uncontested big dog of this pitching staff. As the Friday night guy for UCI, Pinto has been gross. Across seven starts, he's 5-1 with a 1.91 ERA and 42 K/12 BB ratio across 42.1 innings of work. It's been a great start to 2024 for the lefty grad student veteran taking his victory lap. He's facing a UCSB team that has struggled on the road this year (6-8) and hasn't seen a pitcher like himself. The Gauchos have a solid offense, but it could definitely be overmatched on Friday.

In a mildly shocking turn of events, it appears the 'Chos will switch up the rotation for now, which means struggling Matt Ager is out as the Friday guy – he will go Sunday this week – and Ryan Gallagher is in. Gallagher has been great since returning from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him all of 2023. Pitching to a 2.02 ERA, the redshirt sophomore has found his groove, allowing only three earned in his last three starts. With a fantastic West Coast pitching matchup scheduled, this looks like a tight, low-scoring contest.

It's a tough call for me, but I have to lean on UCI's side. Pinto has been sublime, and the Anteaters are eating up the competition, especially at home (11-2). I don't buy them long term, but in certain matchups we will have opportunities to back this team.

Pick: UCI ML -160