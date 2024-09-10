MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 10

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

All teams are in action Tuesday, though the schedule allows for a modest second slate thanks to a few first pitches at 6:40 pm ET. Our focus will be on the main slate, which includes 11 games. As is typically the case late in the season, we've started to see starting rotations shift quite a bit whether due to injuries or promotions. Regardless of the reason, be sure to pay attention to your lineup before lock to make sure there are no surprise scratches.

Pitchers

It's a difficult day on the mound, as the pitchers with the highest strikeout rates also have very significant flaws. Pablo Lopez ($9,100) stands out among the group. His 26 percent strikeout rate for the season is the fourth-highest of the day and he's found his groove of late – surpassing 23 DraftKings points in each of his last three starts. He should have the chance to keep that going against an unimposing Angels lineup.

For those willing to shoulder some risk, Zac Gallen ($8,600) has turned into a boom-bust option. He has topped 30 DraftKings points twice in his last three starts and three times overall. The Rangers boil down to an essentially average lineup, so a ceiling performance should be in the range of outcomes for Gallen.

Spencer Arrighetti ($8,400) falls into a similar line of analysis, though the intersection of his 27.5 percent strikeout rate and cost is ideal. He will take on the Athletics, who are similarly a strikeout-heavy team that has been productive and should also offer Arrighetti a decent chance to earn a win.

Two value options stand out: Alex Cobb ($7,600) and Aaron Civale ($6,300). Civale's price point doesn't make much sense. He's disappointed overall this season but has been on a decent run in his last five starts, during which he's topped 15 DraftKings points four times and two points three times. He should benefit from pitcher-friendly Oracle Park on Tuesday.

Cobb also carries risk. He's recovering from a blister but has been decent in his very few starts this season. The real draw is he faces the White Sox.

Top Hitters

The Guardians came close to being a recommended stack against Jonathan Cannon, but there were a few more appealing options. Nevertheless, Cleveland hitters are good options and check in at a variety of prices. Andres Gimenez ($4,200) offers a nice intersection of value and talent, as he's regularly hit second in the order and has averaged 10 DraftKings points across his last 10 games.

Tyler O'Neill ($5,200) continues to show he can break open slates regularly, as he's homered multiple times in two of his last four games. He squares off against Albert Suarez on Tuesday, who has served up multiple long balls in two of his last three outings.

Value Picks

Watch the Twins lineup, but one of Edouard Julien ($2,900) or Trevor Larnach ($3,200) should be leading off in a matchup against Griffin Canning. Canning is a name to circle every time he takes the mound thanks to a 1.5 HR/9 for the season and his career.

The Mariners are always a difficult team to build around due to their exceptionally heavy strikeout rate. Tuesday offers a unique opportunity against Yu Darvish, who recently returned from a three-month layoff. He, unsurprisingly, showed rust his first time on the mound and it wouldn't be surprising to see that carry over to his second start. Justin Turner ($3,100) is a very cheap option that should have a spot in the middle of the order.

Stacks to Consider

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds (Rhett Lowder): Masyn Winn ($4,000), Paul Goldschmidt ($3,900), Lars Nootbaar ($3,400)

On the surface, this looks like a foolish pick as Lowder has a 0.87 ERA across his first 10.1 innings in the majors. However, in that span, he has a 5.86 SIERA paired with an 18.2 percent walk rate. In the short sample, I'll bet on the surface stats moving closer to the skills, making the Cardinals an under-the-radar stack. Goldschmidt and Nootbaar have both hit well lately, while Winn is locked into the leadoff role.

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants (Hayden Birdsong): Jackson Chourio ($4,400), William Contreras ($4,900), Willy Adames ($4,700)

Stacking against Birdsong is more straightforward. Across his last four starts, he has just a 20:16 K:BB and has allowed at least five earned runs in two of his last five outings. The downside to stacking the Brewers is the pitcher-friendly Oracle Park, but Milwaukee still has enough of a quality lineup to take advantage of the matchup.

