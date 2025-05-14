DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, May 14

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We have baseball spread throughout the day Wednesday so there are multiple slates to play. The first kicks off at 1:05 pm ET and includes four games, while the main slate kicks off at 7:07 pm ET and consists of nine games. The latter is the main slate and the subject of this article.

Try our DraftKings MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

Pitchers

There are some quality pitchers on the slate, but there is a lack of upside based on strikeout rate. Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($10,500) is the exception, as he has a 30.3 percent strikeout rate and has averaged 22.3 DK points per start. He's the only pitcher on the slate with a strikeout rate above 25 percent (30.3 K%) and over 20 DK points per start.

Clay Holmes ($9,000) has been effective at suppressing runs, but his ability to generate strikeouts is inconsistent. He's priced toward the top of his appropriate range, but a matchup against the Pirates is about the best it can get.

We can basically copy and paste the same analysis of Holmes for Nick Lodolo ($8,700). His 19.3 K% this season isn't strong, but he has 20 strikeouts across his last 18.1 innings and three starts. The White Sox are another dream matchup.

There are a couple of value options to consider. Ryan Pepiot ($7,800) is another pitcher priced near his peak. He has a homer problem (1.62 HR/9) with a mediocre K-BB% (11.8%). The Blue Jays are a mediocre lineup but strike out at the third-lowest rate in the league, so don't expect big numbers.

The true punt of the day is Ryan Weathers ($5,700). He's set to debut against a tough Cubs lineup, and he's not fully stretched out. Weathers is an excellent value if he makes it to 15 DK points.

Top Hitters

The Royals aren't a strong enough lineup to rush to stack, but they are facing Colton Gordon, who is set to make his big-league debut for the Astros. Bobby Witt ($5,900) is the obvious place to start, but Maikel Garcia ($4,300) is quietly breaking out and is still priced reasonably.

The Marlins are another non-traditional lineup to target. Jameson Taillon's HR/9 (2.06) is bloated by a four-homer outing in his last start, but he has allowed at least one long ball in six of his eight starts and multiple homers on two occasions. Kyle Stowers ($4,400) is the best option to take advantage.

Value Bats

Joc Pederson ($2,800) has been a disaster this season, but he's managed a mediocre .748 OPS across his last 10 games. He's hit third against right-handed pitchers in two games since Corey Seager (hamstring) is out, a combination that makes him a good way to save some cap space.

Things are bound to go sideways for Randy Vasquez, as his -4.0 K-BB% and 6.37 SIERA illustrate. The Angels would be a cheap stack but carry a lot of risk. Jo Adell ($2,700) is a cheap way to get exposure to the lineup and has slugged .593 across his last 10 games.

Stacks to Consider

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups page to find out where each and every hitter slots in!

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels (Kyle Hendricks): Fernando Tatis ($6,000), Manny Machado ($5,400), Jackson Merrill ($6,100)

This stack is expensive, which is a tough starting point given the outlook for starting pitchers. However, the Padres are in a great spot in a matchup against Hendricks, who has just a 4.1 K-BB% paired with a 1.51 HR/9. The Padres are a mediocre lineup overall, but the top of the order is among the best in the league.

Atlanta vs. Washington Nationals (Mitchell Parker): Alex Verdugo ($3,700), Austin Riley ($4,800), Matt Olson ($4,800)

Parker's 3.97 ERA doesn't scream that he's vulnerable to a stack, but his 5.48 SIERA is the second-highest of the pitchers on the slate. Atlanta's lineup has been among the most disappointing in the league in the first six weeks or the season, but the price of most of their lineup has been depressed. This is a good buy-low spot for them.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.