MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, August 28

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

It's another getaway Wednesday, leaving us with eight games to work with on the main slate. There are some interesting pitching decisions to make, though there aren't many elite options to work with. On the hitter side, we should once again have plenty of runs in Coors Field, but the Rangers-White Sox matchup is a sneaky spot for more offense than expected.

Pitchers

Chris Sale ($11,000) is the most talented pitcher on the slate and his price reflects that. He's the only option with a strikeout rate above 30 percent, but he does draw a tough matchup against a Twins' lineup that has consistently been above average and struck out at a relatively low clip.

Joe Musgrove ($8,800) has been effective since returning from a shoulder injury, but his viability on DraftKings was dependent on his ability to pitch deep into games. He worked only 4.1 innings in his first two starts but then recorded 21 outs his last time out. St. Louis doesn't strike out much, but they also aren't particularly imposing.

From there, we can drop down several tiers. Luis Severino ($7,300) is an interesting option. He's been on a pretty strong run and checks in at a very reasonable price. On the other hand, he squares off against the Diamondbacks, who have been one of the hottest-hitting teams in the league.

David Festa ($6,800) remains an intriguing punt play, but there is a lot of variance in his profile. A matchup against Atlanta isn't easy, but it is a lineup that strikes out a lot.

Top Hitters

For the second consecutive day, it's worth highlighting White Sox hitters. That's not exactly the best position to be in given the state of their lineup, but Luis Robert ($4,100) has been a bright spot. Across his last 10 games, he's averaged 10.6 DraftKings points per game.

Chris Flexen has been difficult to time, as he's had seemingly random runs of effectiveness. The Rangers are a risky stack as a result, but they are still a desirable lineup to get exposure to. Corey Seager ($5,300), Marcus Semien ($4,800) and Adolis Garcia ($4,300) all project well.

Value Bats

Gary Sanchez ($3,600) has hit lefties well this season, maintaining a .342 wOBA and .225 ISO. He also generally hits third in that scenario, making him a good value against Kyle Harrison on Wednesday.

We talked about the wide variance of Festa's performance, so sprinkling in some cheaper hitters against him makes sense. Whit Merrifield ($3,500) fits that mold well, as he's averaged 9.6 DraftKings points across his last 10 games.

Stacks to Consider

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins (Max Meyer): Charlie Blackmon ($4,900), Ezequiel Tovar ($5,600), Ryan McMahon ($4,900)

The Rockies face another favorable matchup at Coors Field, as Max Meyer has struggled to get on track since returning from the minors. In six starts, he has posted a 7.36 ERA and 1.67 WHIP while giving up 2.8 HR/9. This is a free square due to the Coors Field factor, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be taken advantage of.

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers (Walker Buehler): Colton Cowser ($4,600), Adley Rutschman ($5,300), Gunnar Henderson ($6,100)

Things turned around for Bobby Miller in his last outing, so perhaps Buehler will experience some success. However, his numbers to this point don't suggest it's imminent, as he's allowed six earned runs across 7.1 innings to go along with a 4:7 K:BB ratio. The Orioles haven't been as dominant as they were earlier in the season but are still a quality lineup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.