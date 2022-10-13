DraftKings MLB: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

The American League takes over from the National League on Thursday. There are two games on the slate, two Game 2s featuring AL teams. By this point, I'm sure you're prepped for having fewer DFS options, but I am here to throw a few names out to help. First pitch is at 3:37 p.m. ET. Here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Framber Valdez, HOU vs. SEA ($7,900): Among the four teams in action Thursday, the Mariners finished lowest in runs scored at 18th. Valdez, as a lefty, can also handle the few left-handed bats the Mariners often deploy. It is a little concerning that Valdez had a 3.54 ERA at home, compared to a 2.27 ERA on the road, but it's not about the long ball. At home, Valdez only allowed 0.3 home runs per nine innings.

Top Target

The Mariners have a new star in Julio Rodriguez ($5,600), as the rookie slashed .284/.345/.509 with 28 homers and 25 stolen bases in 132 games. The playoffs have not overwhelmed either, though that's all of three outings, of course. As I noted, Valdez has a 3.54 ERA at home, and while he can handle lefties, he may not handle Rodriguez.

Bargain Bat

Don't look to him for power, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa ($2,900) can hit for average and steal bases. He's a career .264 hitter, and this year he had 22 stolen bases. It's easier to steal second on a righty typically, and indeed 21 of the shortstop's swiped bags came with a righty on the mound. There are no questionable pitchers on the mound Thursday, so it's not like Shane Bieber is a guy to "target" in the traditional sense. However, he is a righty, so maybe Kiner-Falefa will pick up a stolen base if he gets on first.

Stack to Consider

Astros vs. Mariners (Luis Castillo): Jose Altuve ($5,500), Alex Bregman ($4,500), Jeremy Pena ($3,800)

Castillo crushed it in his playoff start on the road, but in six road starts after joining the Mariners he had a 4.81 ERA. The Astros have a killer lineup, and also a lineup that crushes it at home, making this a shrewd stack.

Altuve picked up 28 homers and 18 stolen bases this year with his typical strong batting average (.300), and while he was fantastic against lefties, his .860 OPS against righties was plenty fine. Plus, he had a .971 OPS at home. Bregman is a righty who prefers to face righties, as he had an .881 OPS in those matchups. His home OPS, by the way, was .972. Pena shouldn't be hitting second, but he has been, and that's good for his fantasy potential. He did have 22 homers and 11 stolen bases as a rookie, and a .743 OPS at home.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.