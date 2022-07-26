DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We return to a full slate of games Tuesday, with only two not matchups included on the main slate. As can be expected with 13 games, there are plenty of pitchers and hitters to work with, so there should be a variety of ways to build lineups with roster rates fairly spread out in large-field tournament settings.

Pitchers

Unlike Monday, there are a few elite pitchers that are in good spots to return value. The first is Shane McClanahan ($10,300). He is the highest-priced pitcher but that's deserved as he's been a near lock for 25 DK points in 12 starts since mid-May. A matchup against the Orioles should also help, as they have been a slightly below-average offense as measured by wOBA and strikeout rate this season. Carlos Rodon ($9,800) has only worked five innings in three of his last five starts, which has been a big reason he's only scored in the teens for the majority of his recent outings. A matchup against Arizona doesn't scare me, but Rodon is priced fairly aggressively.

Luis Garcia ($9,100) is an ideal pitcher to roster in cash games. Don't expect much more than 20 DK points, but he's also unlikely to have a complete meltdown. That's particularly true against the Athletics. Spencer Strider ($8,700) owns a 37 percent strikeout rate for the season still, though he's coming off consecutive uninspiring outings. The Phillies aren't an overly scary matchup, but they also aren't one to attack. Pointing to Sean Manaea based on his matchup Monday didn't work out, but I'm willing to try it again with Mike Clevinger ($8,100) against the Tigers on Tuesday. The results have been inconsistent, but Clevinger has maintained a 24.7 percent strikeout rate and a 3.75 SIERA this season.

Josh Winckowski ($6,200) is the punt play of the day. He's coming off the COVID-19 injured list, which means he could be on a pitch count. However, prior to being sidelined he was regularly providing value. His matchup against the Guardians isn't great, as they are a near-average lineup with the lowest strikeout rate in the league. There's a lot of risk here and it may not be necessary based on other options to pay down on the slate.

Top Hitters

In 69.1 career innings against left-handed hitters, Josiah Gray has served up 2.9 HR/9 and surrendered a .375 wOBA. Freddie Freeman ($6,200) is priced very aggressively, but it's a good spot still worth pointing out.

Whit Merrifield ($3,900) isn't typically a player I'd go out of my way to roster due to his lack of power. However, Jose Suarez has allowed 14.2 baserunners per nine innings this season so the Royals lineup should turn over plenty and give Merrifield several opportunities to produce.

The Boston lineup is considerably watered down for the time being, with Rafael Devers, Trevor Story and potentially J.D. Martinez all sidelined. That leaves Xander Bogaerts ($4,900) as the last man standing for a matchup against the Guardians. Cleveland's plans at pitcher are unclear at the time of drafting, though it appears likely to be a bullpen game – which is worth attacking.

Value Hitters

Darin Ruf ($3,200) makes another appearance in this section after Tyler Gilbert's start was pushed back. Ruf has crushed lefties since joining the Giants in 2020, and Gilbert has allowed 1.4 HR/9 across 70 career innings in the majors.

Jose Miranda ($3,200) is finding a more regular role with the Twins and has spiked six double-digit DK performances since July 1. His price has slowly been on the rise but still doesn't come close to matching his level of fairly consistent production of late. He and the Twins will take on Ethan Small, who has the stuff to succeed in the majors but has struggled with control in the minors.

The Angels lineup is generally a mess, so it's difficult to have a ton of conviction when recommending any hitter on the team. However, Angel Zerpa looks to be an exploitable matchup both from his minuscule big-league sample and scouting reports. I'll hold my nose and sink a minimal investment in Jared Walsh ($2,700), who has consistently occupied the third spot in the order for Los Angeles.

Stacks to Consider

Twins at Brewers (Ethan Small): Jorge Polanco ($5,100), Carlos Correa ($4,800), Max Kepler ($4,700)

Ethan Small has a fair bit of pedigree, but he doesn't appear ready to put things together in the majors right now. He has a 13 BB% at Triple-A Nashville, which he can get away with due to the quality of hitters he is facing at the level. That will be different in the majors, and the Twins should be in a good position to put up points through the middle of the order as a result.

Padres at Tigers (Garrett Hill): Jurickson Profar ($3,800), Jake Cronenworth ($4,700), Manny Machado ($5,200)

Hill has maintained high strikeout rates throughout his stops in the minors, but that has yet to translate in a small major-league sample. That could change over time, but for now, he appears to be a strong option to target. The Padres don't have the best depth in their lineup, but the top of the order should be strong enough to take advantage. Profar is a nice value given his status as the leadoff hitter.

Giants at Diamondbacks (Tyler Gilbert): Austin Slater ($3,300), Wilmer Flores ($4,400), Darin Ruf ($3,200)

For those seeking out value, the Giants are the place to look. Gilbert's struggles have already been highlighted, and San Francisco's lineup is optimized to get the most out of largely average players. Slater-Flores-Ruf should occupy the top three spots of the order and each has a lengthy history of success against lefties.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.