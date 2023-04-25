DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

All teams are back in action Tuesday, but we don't get a full main slate because six games are scheduled for a first pitch before 7:07 pm ET. Nevertheless, we get nine games to work with, a mild increase over Monday's options. Speaking of options, the choices at pitcher are uninspiring, though there are a number of cheap arms that are intriguing. That makes it a fairly easy choice to pay down at the position, in turn opening a lot of cash to pay up for the top hitters and stacks. Get ready for a high-scoring slate.

Pitchers

Eric Lauer ($8,800) as an ace is an odd thought, but for the second consecutive season he's gotten off to an exceptionally hot start. Across four starts, he's posted a 19:8 K:BB in 23 innings and posted at least 20 DK points on three occasions. His matchup against the Tigers certainly bolsters his case Tuesday, as Detroit strikes out at the third-highest clip and has a putrid .265 wOBA as a team through Sunday's games.

Speaking of matchups, Griffin Canning ($6,400) is egregiously underpriced thanks to the fact that he's taking on the Athletics. While their lineup has actually performed significantly better than the Tigers, they have still struck out at a 24 percent clip with a .291 wOBA. The opponent isn't the only reason that Canning deserves attention, however, as he has pitched fairly well in his first two starts of the season. The primary drawback to his profile is that he's worked only 10.1 combined innings, but he should be able to work efficiently Tuesday.

Mason Miller ($5,700) was the buzz of season-long leagues when FAAB ran on Sunday night, but he seems to be under the radar on DK still. A flame-throwing prospect, he should be able to pile up strikeouts even in a relatively tough matchup against the Angels. He faces the opposite problem of Canning, as he'll have the Athletics offense behind him – diminishing his chance for a win. In addition, his in-game volume is in question after he managed only 81 pitches and 4.1 innings in his big-league debut Wednesday.

Top Hitters

Brandon Nimmo ($4,300) has gotten on base at a .455 clip to start the season and has established himself at the top of the Mets' lineup. He's still a mediocre power hitter, but he could have a chance to show off some pop in a matchup against Josiah Gray. Gray has served up an unbelievable 2.9 HR/9 against left-handed hitters in his big-league career.

It's time to take advantage of the savings from paying down at pitcher to invest in the most expensive hitter on the slate, Ronald Acuna ($6,600). Atlanta will draw a matchup against Bryan Hoeing, whom the Marlins DFA'd this winter. This is a pretty easy choice.

Value Bats

Alex Call ($2,700) and Lane Thomas ($2,900) have taken turns as the Nationals' leadoff hitter to start the season, so monitor the lineup when it's released. The Mets will rightfully get a lot attention on the slate, but the opposite side of the game is also intriguing. Jose Butto, an inexperienced fringe prospect, is expected to start for the Mets. Both teams have the potential to put up a lot of runs.

Tommy Edman ($3,800) is priced in an awkward price range where he's neither a value nor top hitter, but he should be a good play regardless. He's hit atop the order in three of four games when the Cardinals have taken on a lefty this season and has had a lot of success. It's a small sample to analyze results, but his role alone is worth the price point against Sean Manaea.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta vs. Miami Marlins (Bryan Hoeing): Ronald Acuna ($6,600), Matt Olson ($5,900), Austin Riley ($5,400)

Hoeing is a non-prospect that was crushed in his brief big-league debut last year, when he served up 3.6 HR/9 and had a 1.6 K-BB% in 12.2 innings. That's a small sample, but given his lack of production as a prospect, his longer track record also suggests that his time in the majors will go poorly. There are few worse lineups to go up against in those circumstances than Atlanta, which has arguably the most dangerous top of the lineup in the league. This is the day to pay up for stacks, as pairing Lauer and Canning along with this trio would still leave nearly $3,400 per remaining roster spot.

Toronto vs. Chicago White Sox (Mike Clevinger): George Springer ($5,000), Bo Bichette ($5,800), Vladimir Guerrero ($5,700)

The Blue Jays' offense has been underwhelming to start the season, but the trio atop the order can compete with any around the league. Meanwhile, Clevinger still carries some name value, but his results shouldn't cause any fear. After posting a subpar 18.8 percent strikeout rate in 2022, he's followed that up with a 17.2 percent mark through four starts in 2023. Furthermore, his walk rate has spiked to nearly 13 percent. Allowing contact and putting free runners on base is a recipe to get Toronto's lineup on track.

