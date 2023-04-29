FanDuel MLB: Saturday Pick & Preview

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Though there's a full Saturday of action ahead, it's spread throughout the day, leaving FanDuel's main slate with a limited five games, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Weather was a factor Friday with two games being postponed and one shortened, and that could be a problem again Saturday in Chicago, which would further limit the player pool. We'll assume they play here, but you'll need to be ready to edit if necessary. Thankfully, all teams have listed starters, so we've got 10 choices on the bump to target, and target against.

Pitching

Jordan Montgomery, STL at LAD ($9,300): With the smaller slate, the choice to pay up for pitching is amplified. Clayton Kershaw ($10,800) and Corbin Burnes ($10,300) make all the sense in the world as anchors, but if we're trying to budget a tad better, let's start by considering Montgomery at at least a $1,000 discount. The Dodgers simply aren't in good form, ranking 27th with a meager .282 wOBA against lefties, adding a 77 wRC+ and 27.9 percent K rate. Sure, they have big bats that can go off and make this a complete bust. But Montgomery has been decent enough to justify this, allowing more than three runs in only one start while fanning at least five three times. I'll bank on him being at his best and hopefully matching Kershaw.

Reid Detmers, LAA vs. MIL ($8,800): Speaking of bad offenses against lefties, the Brewers are worse than the Dodgers above, bringing a .280 wOBA, 74 wRC+ and massive 31.2 percent K rate into Saturday. Detmers has only one quality start with some pitch/innings limits seemingly in play, so the upside isn't really there, but he's still been worth 29 FanDuel points (FDP) or more in three of four starts. That's a 3.3x return at this price, and the matchup suggests there's at least a little potential for growth while freeing up some funds for offense.

Jhony Brito, NYY at TEX ($6,100): If paying down is your daily strategy, you'll be tested Saturday. Brito lands here almost by default. Only four pitchers are priced under $8,000, and two of them are in Colorado and one is an opener. Brito has shown upside, posting 63 total FDP in his first two starts, but has been lit up since, allowing 11 runs across his last 7.2 innings. Texas' offense is clicking, so this is far from a slam dunk for any return. Brito is a GPP only choice to sprinkle in across your multiple entries only.

Top Targets

With the limited slate, it's impossible to ignore Coors' Field's presence on the slate. But stacking it also seems like it will be trendy, so snagging some pieces and looking to differentiate is my preference. Kris Bryant ($3,800) looks like a sound choice, sporting a .408 wOBA and 143 wRC+ against lefties. I don't anticipate building around the other side of this game being faded despite Noah Davis' ($6,800) early season success. That makes Corbin Carroll ($4,000) one of the slate's more obvious selections. He sports a .399 wOBA and 150 wRC+ against righties.

There's plenty to be said strategy-wise around taking secondary pieces in the above discussed game, and stars in other games that likely go overlooked. Marcus Semien ($4,100) is in a nice groove. He's reached base in 14 straight, posting double-digit fantasy points in 10 of those. A .416 wOBA and 171 wRC+ against righties further solidifies his appeal.

Josh Lowe ($4,000) fits that mold as well. He brings a .450 wOBA, 199 wRC+ and .305 ISO against lefties into Saturday.

Bargain Bats

Charlie Blackmon ($3,100) could offer a cheaper in to the Rockies lineup against Tommy Henry ($6,300), who's been hit harder by same-handed bats, allowing a .475 wOBA and 1.100 OPS. Because of prices, the Diamondbacks side is harder to find true values. Lourdes Gurriel ($3,300) stands out, however, collecting five hits in his last three games, posting double-digit points three times in four games.

With Nathan Eovaldi ($8,500) throwing against the Yankees, there's ample familiarity from his Boston days. As such, Anthony Rizzo ($3,300) checks some boxes. He's 8-for-18 (.444) with two homers and a 1.500 OPS off of Eovaldi, and has a .393 wOBA and 155 wRC+ against righties to date.

Further going down the BvP path, Nolan Arenado ($3,000) could pop here, and the price has fallen so far given his current struggles. He's an impressive 21-for-67 (.313) off of Kershaw, homering five times while posting a .925 OPS.

Stack to Consider

White Sox vs. Calvin Faucher/Yonny Chirinos: Jake Burger ($3,000), Gavin Sheets ($2,800), Yasmani Grandal ($2,800)

Truth be told, I don't know if I really want to stack the White Sox, or just take one or two pieces as bargains and look elsewhere. Their offense has just been woeful, scoring 22 runs during their current nine-game losing streak, topping three runs only twice. But with the Rays using an opener in Faucher, who has allowed at least a run in four straight, followed by Chirinos, whose 0.00 ERA isn't backed up by a 5.26 xFIP, there's certainly hope. This trio gives a middle/bottom order stack that has had success individually against righties. Burger has a .386 wOBA, .378 ISO and 149 wRC+ against righties, and has homered in consecutive games. Sheets sits with a .374 wOBA and 141 wRC+, while Grandal goes .378/144. All above average numbers, and they certainly come with low usage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.