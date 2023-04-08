FanDuel MLB: Saturday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

While there's a full day of games available throughout the day Saturday, FanDuel's main slate features just six evening games, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Half of the 12 starting pitchers are left-handed, which in theory, should create some pretty encouraging splits for offensive options.

It's a second consecutive day where I don't find pitching prices to match with names, making it a slate I'm not willing to overpay for arms. That's further bolstered by all games having run totals of at least nine. And two arms are throwing in Coors Field, further reducing the likely pitching targets. You'll certainly be different in your lineup builds if you pay up for an arm, and it hits.

Pitching

Jordan Montgomery ($9,200) STL at MIL: Have we noted it's a grotesque pitching slate? Montgomerey fanned 14 Brewers a year ago across 11.0 innings. Milwaukee is also a feast or famine offense, that's surging right now, presenting risk in Montgomery. But he should be good enough for stability on a limited slate, that could play up given the Brewers 28.6 percent K rate against lefties in the early going.

Noah Syndergaard ($9,000), LAD at ARI: I personally don't trust Syndergaard's season debut, but the alternative is I love him getting run support. It's unwise to chase a win, especially for an arm that is no longer a high strikeout pitcher, but Arizona is again struggling offensively, starting the season with a .237 wOBA and 42 wRC+ against righties. A win and high Ks are needed for upside, but there should be stability in this matchup.

Eric Lauer ($8,600), MIL vs. STL: The Cardinals offense looks broken early, scoring just three runs in their last three games. I assume that makes Lauer popular Saturday, but he lands here more as a buyer beware. He allowed 15 hits, seven walks and 10 runs across 17.0 innings against the Cardinals last season, a lineup that's largely the same. That included four home runs. Read between the lines perhaps and pivot towards Cards' bats.

Top Targets

Freddie Freeman ($3,700) is priced far too favorably, largely due to the fact he has one RBI entering Friday on a solo homer. But he's hitting nearly .400, and is 7-of-17 (.412) off of Zach Davies, adding four walks, creating a tremendous floor with the potential for far more.

Freeman's low price can allow usage of Aaron Judge ($4,300) as well. His lone hit off of Cole Irvin ($7,500) in two at bats left the yard, and we routinely targeted Judge against lefties in 2022, when he posted a .412 wOBA, 174 wRC+ and .348 ISO.

Bargain Bats

I somehow successfully targeted Nationals bats Friday, so Saturday seems like a day to fade them while targeting some Colorado secondary options against Trevor Williams ($6,000). Elehuris Montero ($3,100) jumps out thanks to his hot start that includes three multi-hit games in seven outings. But it's likely unwise to ignore the Nationals completely as well given the altitude boost. CJ Abrams ($2,900) suddenly has three multi-hit outings in his last four, making him attractive even with the likely ninth spot in the batting order.

The first two games between Atlanta and San Diego have seen 22 total runs scored, so taking top-tier bats from either side makes sense, especially with two aging pitchers opposing each other. But there's ample opportunity to stack this game without star seeking too. Manny Machado ($3,500) is simply priced too low, though may lack slate-breaking potential with only three singles in nine ABs off of Charlie Morton ($8,800). The true value could come from the bottom of the Braves lineup, which is littered with injuries and opportunity as a result. Ozzie Albies ($3,100) looks lost early but remains in the heart of the order. As does Sean Murphy ($2,400) while Orlando Arcia ($2,400) is out-producing his price. Oufield injuries create opportunity for Sam Hilliard ($2,300) too. It's easy to use any of these options to round out builds.

Stack to Consider

Blue Jays vs. Tyler Anderson: Vladimir Guerrero ($3,900), Matt Chapman ($3,400), Alejandro Kirk ($2,900)

We'd admittedly feel better if this game was in hitter-friendly Toronto, but stacking against the slate's second-highest priced arm should hopefully give us a contrarian edge. I'm simply not buying Anderson's 2022 or first start. Guerrero gives us an anchor at a sub 4k price, and has a long-standing history of raking against lefties, which has carried into 2023 across his first eight ABs. Chapman is white hot following a solid spring with 13 hits in his first seven games. And Kirk is a solid sub 3K option that hits in the heart of the order who consistently puts the ball in play.

