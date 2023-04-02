FanDuel MLB: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

The early-afternoon schedule is being covered in the main slate of DFS contests on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. EDT. If you want a little help setting your lineups, I have some suggestions to consider on the pitching and hitting fronts.

Pitching

Jeffrey Springs, TAM vs. DET ($9,500): The Tigers are once again going to be a team to target with opposing pitchers considering they finished last in runs scored last year and the lineup is still bleak. Springs moved from the bullpen to the rotation in 2022, but the lefty didn't miss a beat by posting a 2.46 ERA over 135.1 innings.

Jared Shuster, ATL at WAS ($8,200): Shuster is making his MLB debut Sunday after impressing this spring. Is he ready? Obviously, I can't say, and nobody can. What I can be sure of is that the Nationals should have the MLB's worst offense. So at the very least, it's worth taking a shot on Shuster in this matchup.

Top Targets

Ever since he hit 53 home runs as a rookie, Pete Alonso ($3,800) has wowed with his power. He boasts a career .535 slugging percentage and is coming off a 40-homer campaign, having hit 23 of those on the road. Trevor Rogers is an interesting pitcher. Two seasons ago, he produced a 2.54 FIP. Last year, that number rose to 4.35 and his ERA was 5.47. Rogers has something to prove. Alonso doesn't.

While Byron Buxton ($3,700) has only logged triple-digit games in a season once. But when he does play, his talent is thrilling. Buxton's average and OBP dropped quite a bit last year, but he registered 28 homers and three triples across 92 games. Brad Keller doesn't really strike opponents out – his career K/9 rate is 6.75 – and that's partially why his ERA has gone over five in each of the last two seasons.

Bargain Bats

Wil Myers ($2,700) kind of became an afterthought with the Padres last year. He also managed a .588 OPS at Petco Park, compared to an .830 on the road. Myers is now in Cinci and gets to face former teammate Vince Velasquez, and he's posted a 4.93 ERA during his journeyman career.

Right-handed pitchers must beware the power of Joc Pederson ($2,700). Usually glued to the bench against a southpaw, he slugged .538 against righties in 2022. Pederson will see a righty to start the game Sunday, as Jhony Brito will make his MLB debut for the Yankees. Pederson's big bat could lead to a rude welcome to the big leagues.

Stacks to Consider

Yankees vs. Giants (Ross Stripling): Aaron Judge ($4,400), Anthony Rizzo ($3,500), Giancarlo Stanton ($3,200)

In two seasons with the Blue Jays, Stripling posted a 3.23 home ERA, but a 4.44 on the road. Well, he's now a Giant. Stripling lists a career 3.96 FIP, and I imagine some of his road struggles came in visits to Yankee Stadium.

Judge crushed 63 home runs last year, which I likely didn't need to remind you. That won't happen again, but he also hit .311 and stole 16 bases. He's a well-rounded player…who still offers as much power as anybody. Rizzo doesn't hit for average, but he slugged .480 with 32 home runs in 2022. While he doesn't struggle against his fellow southpaws like most lefties, he did prefer being at home last year with an .840 OPS at Yankee Stadium. Stanton produced 31 homers in 110 games despite being really unlucky. He somehow recorded a .227 BABIP, and that can't possibly happen again.

Rays vs. Tigers (Joey Wentz): Randy Arozarena ($3,800), Wander Franco ($3,300), Yandy Diaz ($2,600)

Wentz made his MLB debut for the Tigers last season, and put up a 3.03 ERA across seven starts. For Detroit, that was practically a relative bright spot. However, Wentz also had a 3.54 FIP, and his appearances weren't particularly noteworthy. The southpaw didn't allow many homers, but he also only struck out 7.44 batters per nine innings while walking 3.58. That last stat is a real concern because when you put batters on base, things can go wrong quickly. I have three righty hitters for this stack.

Last season, Arozarena didn't really walk, but hit .263 with 20 homers and 32 steals. He also was caught stealing 12 times, but feels like someone who could swipe 40 with the new bases. Franco, once baseball's top prospect, hasn't been healthy enough to live up to that promise. When available, he's posted a .922 OPS versus lefties over his career. Diaz is an on-base machine, hitting for average and drawing walks. He registered a .401 OBP in 2022, and any power he did show was versus southpaws by slugging .492 against them.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.