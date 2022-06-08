FanDuel MLB: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

As we head toward the end of the NBA and NHL seasons, the MLB season is just getting revved up. There are 10 MLB games starting at 7:05 p.m. EDT or later Wednesday. Here are some recommendations to help you nail your DFS lineups.

Pitching

Tony Gonsolin, LAD at CWS ($9,400): Gonsolin has surprisingly been the best pitcher for the Dodgers this season. He has an 1.59 ERA and, thanks in part to that and in part to his offensive support, his record is 6-0. The White Sox, meanwhile, are in the bottom five in runs scored.

Marcus Stroman, CHC at BAL ($8,300): Stroman had been on a nice roll in which he'd posted an 1.80 ERA over five starts. Then, he was shelled in his last start. However, on the road this year he has a 2.79 ERA. He should hopefully be able to bounce back against an Orioles team in the bottom 10 in runs scored and team OPS.

Ian Anderson, ATL vs. OAK ($7,700): Anderson's last few starts have been rough, but this matchup could help him get back on track. The Athletics are 29th in both runs scored and team OPS, above only the Tigers. This is one of the easiest matchups possible, and Anderson's career 3.61 ERA is indicative of a pitcher who can excel in a situation like this.

Top Targets

In his career, Jose Ramirez ($4,600) has done all sorts of impressive things, including having 39 homers and 34 stolen bases in the same season. This year though, he's threatening an OPS over 1.000 for the first time, and he has 14 homers and eight stolen bases for good measure. Dane Dunning has issues pitching on the road, and his numbers away from his home ballpark have been decidedly worse since joining the Rangers. In his career he has a 5.64 road ERA.

Though he has hit seven homers this year, Starling Marte ($3,800) has a game more built around hitting for average and speed, which is ideal for a game at Petco Park. The career .289 hitter already has two triples and eight stolen bases this season, and swiped 47 bags last year. Though his new home is pitcher friendly, Sean Manaea is not enjoying his experience in San Diego. He has a 5.01 ERA at home this season.

Bargain Bats

For years, Joc Pederson ($3,500) has been a guy who can't hit lefties, but shows a ton of power against righties. This year, though, he's taken it to a whole new level. He's already hit 13 home runs and is slugging .591. Antonio Senzatela has a 5.40 ERA this year, and since 2020 he has a 5.30 ERA on the road. It's not all about Coors Field.

While Randal Grichuk ($2,800) is never going to impress on the OBP front, he has five seasons with over 20 home runs. Also, he excels against lefties. Since 2020 he has an .818 OPS against southpaws, and an .897 OPS in those matchups in 2022. Alex Wood is a lefty, and righties have hit .311 against him this year.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta vs. Athletics (Jared Koenig): Ronald Acuna ($4,200), Austin Riley ($3,800), Dansby Swanson ($3,500)

Koenig is making his MLB debut. He's also a 28-year-old who took to this point to not only make the majors, but to get a shot in Oakland's rotation. I don't expect much from the lefty, especially on the road against Atlanta. I am stacking the three guys who tend to bat in the first three spots in their order.

Acuna has looked no worse for wear after his knee injury, as he's hit .320 with 10 stolen bases in 27 games. While he only has five home runs, this is a guy with a career .545 slugging percentage, so we know he has power. Riley's numbers are slightly down from his breakout campaign in 2021, but only slightly. He's slugging .521 with 14 home runs, and over the last three weeks he has a .979 OPS. Swanson is standing out against lefties and at home this season. He has a .929 OPS against southpaws, and a .902 OPS at home.

Cardinals at Rays (Corey Kluber): Paul Goldschmidt ($4,400), Nolan Arenado ($3,700), Harrison Bader ($3,400)

Kluber returned to pitching regularly in 2021 and had a 3.83 ERA. This year, he has a 3.73 ERA. On top of that, he has a 5.09 ERA on the road. He's 36 now, and his best days are clearly behind him. I wouldn't say the same about these three Cardinals hitters.

Goldschmidt's 25-game hit streak has ended, but man is he crushing it at the plate this year. He's slashed .341/.423/.606 with 12 home runs. Arenado has slowed down after his hot start, but he still has hit .272 and gone yard 10 times. Plus, he has a .993 OPS at home. Bader has hit five home runs, but he's also showing the most baserunning acumen of his career. The outfielder has swiped 14 bags already.

Cubs at Orioles (Jordan Lyles): Patrick Wisdom ($3,600), Ian Happ ($3,500), Rafael Ortega ($2,700)

Lyles has a 4.50 ERA in his first season as an Oriole, which is actually a step up from his career 5.17 ERA. He's arguably been a little lucky, as he's only allowed 1.02 home runs per nine innings, and over the previous three seasons he allowed 1.76. Maybe it's the new dimensions on his home ballpark, or maybe it's some luck that won't last.

Wisdom doesn't hit for average, but he has a lot of power. Over the last two seasons he's slugged .506 and he has 12 homers in 2022 after having 28 in 106 games last year. Happ has slashed .269/.373/.445 with six homers and four stolen bases. That comes after he had 25 home runs and nine stolen bases last year. Ortega has an .847 OPS against righties since joining the Cubs. Meanwhile, Lyles has allowed lefties to hit .304 against him this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.