Fantasay Baseball Injury Report: Padres Pitcher Musgrove Could Be Out for Year

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Like blisters, there are a million home remedies for treating cramps. Pickle juice, mustard, herbal tea and essential oils are just a few of the suggestions that have surfaced as a "perfect" cure for cramps. However, these solutions remain unproven especially since the exact cause of cramps is continually debated and generally varies from person to person. Muscle fatigue and loss of fluids and/or electrolytes can contribute to cramps as can more individualized factors like genetics.

Cramping, an involuntary bout of painful muscle(s) contraction, is commonplace in sports. Most athletes suffer a tonic spasm in which the involved muscle violently contracts and fails to relax. Cramping can be functionally limiting and can result in a more significant injury like a muscle strain if serious enough.

The Angels remains winless since the trade deadline despite Ohtani producing his normal absurd two-way numbers. The only thing limiting him remains reoccurring bouts of cramping. The issue first surfaced July 27 in the second game of a doubleheader when he was limited by cramps throughout his body. He reported additional cramping in his leg the following day in a loss to the Blue Jays. The problem resurfaced Thursday night while Ohtani was on the mound. After pitching four scoreless innings, the right-hander reported cramping in his right middle finger and hand that limited his grip on the baseball. He was removed from the start but remained in the game as the designated hitter, eventually hitting his 40th homerun of the season.

Shohei Ohtani

The Angels insist their ace is doing everything right regarding his fluid intake, rest and routine maintenance, making the situation that much more frustrating. For now, Ohtani remains on track to pitch his next start, but I would anticipate this remaining a very fluid situation. Fantasy managers that roster Ohtani the hitter should be less worried than those that roster him as a pitcher.

Joe Musgrove

The Padres will be without Musgrove for the foreseeable future and he could be done for the year with a right shoulder capsule sprain.

The capsule of the glenohumeral joint comprises connective tissue, ligaments and tendons that surround the ball-and-socket joint of the shoulder. It arises from the cartilaginous glenoid labrum and anchors at multiple sites on the shaft of the upper arm bone known as the humerus. The capsule stabilizes the area during strenuous activities involving the shoulder like delivering an overhead pitch. It also helps diffuse the high amounts of stress put on the rotator cuff muscles. As a result, injuries to the capsule have a wide range of outcomes, and even a mild injury here must be carefully treated and managed.

Musgrove has been advised to not throw for at least three weeks and then slowly build up his arm if things check out. The timeline is bad news for those invested in the right-hander, as he cannot be counted on for the remainder of the fantasy season.

Check Swings

Bo Bichette: The Blue Jays shortstop was an active participant in throwing drills over the weekend and appears to be on track for a short stay on the IL. Bichette has been out since July 31 with right patellar tendinitis. The progression is nice, but I suspect Toronto takes a conservative approach with his activity level even if he returns when first eligible. Tendinitis is often a chronic issue that requires routine maintenance. The occasional day off should help Bichette avoid a major flareup and allow him to remain on the active roster.

Josh Jung: Jung's campaign for American League Rookie of the Year has been derailed by a broken thumb that will sideline him indefinitely. The Rangers third baseman exited Sunday's win over the Marlins shortly after knocking down a Jorge Soler line drive with his glove (left) hand. The injury was initially described as a thumb contusion, but X-rays revealed the fracture. He is slated to meet with a hand specialist soon to determine the best course of treatment. Plan on this being a multi-week absence. Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith will get the first crack at covering the hot corner for Texas.

Salvador Perez: The Royals catcher appears to have avoided serious injury after the hand injury sustained Sunday was diagnosed as a left hand contusion. However, Perez missed a game in mid-June with a similar injury and does have a history of left hand and thumb injuries. Any associated swelling or soreness will likely dictate his availability for the team's upcoming series with the Red Sox. Freddy Fermin would like start at catcher if Perez sits.

Jordan Romano: The Blue Jays bullpen could soon be getting back a key contributor, as Romano successfully completed a bullpen session over the weekend. He has remained out with lower back inflammation but has moved steadily through his recovery. The problem initially occurred during Romano's appearance in the All-Star game, but he has progressed smoothly through a pitching protocol over the last few weeks and is set to return later this week. I would feel more comfortable about his long-term health if the root of the inflammation had been made public but for now utilize him as you normally would.

Mike Trout: The Angels other MVP continues to work his way back from a broken left hamate suffered in early July. He has been able to take dry swings for a week and should begin contact work soon. The team has been cautiously optimistic with his progression, and there seems to be hints of an early return. A mid-August return remains a possibility, especially if he can start a rehab assignment by the end of the week.

Carlos Rodon: Just as New York appeared to be gaining momentum and welcomed Nestor Cortes back from injury, Rodon limped off the field with a hamstring injury. The injury is being listed as tightness, and Rodon reported it felt more like a cramp. However, the Yankees will examine the area to determine the extent of the injury and then decide about his availability moving forward. Consider him day-to-day for now, but an IL stint seems likely.