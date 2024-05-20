Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Check Swings

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Jung Hoo Lee : I warned last week that shoulder dislocations are often accompanied by damage to the neighboring stabilizing structures. Sadly, those prognostications were accurate, as Lee suffered a torn labrum and will undergo season-ending surgery. Ryan McKenna replaced Lee on

The baseball season is a grind, and with it comes multiple injuries that often repeat themselves. As a result, it can be hard to provide the same in-depth analysis on an injury over-and-over without echoing the same information. Hamstring injuries have been particularly tough this season, as too have elbow sprains of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), though that's no real surprise. So instead of regurgitating the same info, I'm going to hit a bunch of players in an all Check Swings version of my weekly injury report.

Adolis Garcia: A collision with teammate Marcus Semien left Garcia with a sore right forearm. He did not play Sunday and underwent imaging that reportedly did not show any significant damage. It sounds like the injury is nothing more than a soft tissue contusion that will improve with a day or two of rest, and Garcia should return to action quickly.

Nolan Jones: The Rockies outfielder completed a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque and will rejoin the team Tuesday in Oakland. Jones has not played for Colorado in the month of May due to a strain of his lower back. Back injuries can be easily aggravated, so his level of risk will remain high for the foreseeable future.

Jung Hoo Lee: I warned last week that shoulder dislocations are often accompanied by damage to the neighboring stabilizing structures. Sadly, those prognostications were accurate, as Lee suffered a torn labrum and will undergo season-ending surgery. Ryan McKenna replaced Lee on the Giants active roster. A hamstring strain for Michael Conforto could open the door for McKenna to see some action, though he remains behind Heliot Ramos, Luis Matos and Mike Yastrzemski on the San Francisco depth chart.

Nick Lodolo: The Reds left-hander is on the IL with a mild groin strain. Lodolo initially felt pain prior to his most recent start but tried to pitch through the issue. However, the associated signs and symptoms lingered, and the team opted to proactively send him to the IL. The team's optimism about a quick return suggests the issue is a low-grade strain. He may return when first eligible, but those rostering Lodolo may want to see how he looks before plugging him back into daily rosters.

Chas McCormick: McCormick is slated to rejoin the Astros after completing a six-outing rehab stint. He has not played with the big-league club since April 27 when he suffered a strained hamstring. McCormick will remain a limited fantasy play until he can prove his slow start to the season and his injury are behind him.

Austin Riley: The Braves continue to hold Riley out of their everyday lineup as he manages inflammation in his side. The injury is being described as intercostal inflammation, meaning either one of the intercostal muscles are inflamed or he is dealing with inflammation of the cartilage in his rib cage. This condition, known as costochondritis, can be very limiting and very painful. If the pain persists, look for Riley to get a retroactive IL stint.

Max Scherzer: The former Cy Young Award winner was shifted to the 60-day IL last week. Scherzer started the year on the IL after offseason back surgery, but an inflamed right thumb slowed his progress. While he received an injection in the thumb, reports indicate that he has also undergone imaging on his neck, triceps and elbow as they attempt to pinpoint the root of the problem. The situation has become particularly confusing, simply because it sounds like Texas is unsure of what exactly is the problem. For now, fantasy managers who rolled the dice on Scherzer will simply have to continue to wait for a possible return on investment.

Dansby Swanson: The Cubs are planning on welcoming Swanson back to the active roster on Tuesday as his sprained knee appears to have healed. He suffered the injury on May 7 but is on track to miss the minimal amount of time. Nico Hoerner could also return Tuesday after missing six straight games with a sore hamstring. Swanson feels like the safer play of the two, as hamstring injuries are notoriously fickle and easily aggravated.

Lane Thomas: Thomas suffered a Grade 2 medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain. The MCL sits on the inside portion of the knee and aids in stabilizing with lateral (side-to-side) movement. The Grade 2 designation means Thomas suffered an incomplete or partial tear of the ligament. Fortunately, the MCL is capable of healing on its own without surgical intervention, especially if the attached medial meniscus remains unscathed. He is hoping to begin a rehab assignment at some point this week and could be back before the calendar turns to June.

Trea Turner: Things appear to be progressing smoothly for Turner in his recovery from a Grade 2 hamstring strain. He was able to partake in workouts on consecutive days last week, including fielding and hitting. While the Phillies remain coy regarding specifics, it does appear Turner is ahead of schedule and could return before the end of the estimated six weeks. However, a conservative approach to treatment is more likely to benefit Turner in the long run, so remain patient here.

Jose Urquidy: The Astros right-hander will make at least one more rehab start as he works his way back from a forearm strain. The early returns are mixed as he as surrendered eight runs (seven earned) over 6.2 innings pitched. He should log his next appearance later this week and has a chance to rejoin Houston by the start of next week.

Masataka Yoshida: It was determined the Red Sox outfielder will not need surgery on his injured left thumb after he visited with multiple specialists. The injury appears to be muscular in nature, as the reasoning for the IL designation was listed as a strain. Given the uncertainty surrounding possible treatments, it is likely the injury involves one of the tendons that anchors to the digit. Regardless of the treatment plan, the issue appears serious, as Yoshida isn't expected to swing a bat for multiple weeks. A mid-to-late June return appears to be the most likely scenario at this point.