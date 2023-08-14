Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Encouraging News for Trout

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

It definitely feels like this is the most frequently I have discussed a leading MVP candidate. Ohtani will miss his next scheduled start after informing manager Phi Nevin he is fatigued. The 29-year-old remains a monster as a hitter, but his performance on the mound has been a bit erratic recently. He's only surrendered one unearned run in his past three outings, but those came on the heels of three starts in which he gave up five runs in each start. His bouts with cramps have likely contributed to the inconsistency, but I wonder if the cumulative demand of his two-way play is beginning to take its toll. The Angels have downplayed the arm fatigue, calling it normal for this time of the year. However, Ohtani is far from the normal pitcher, and I'll be closely monitoring how Los Angeles handles this situation for the remainder of the year. Look for Ohtani to remain the team's designated hitter and return to the mound August 21 against the Reds.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout

The latest news on Trout is encouraging, as the Angels outfield recently took batting practice from a pitching machine as he works his way back from surgery to repair a fractured hamate. Surgery was performed in early July, and it was estimated he would return in four to eight weeks. He remains on track to be back within that window based on his current progression. Look for Trout to face live pitching in the near future with a more definitive return date emerging after he clears that hurdle.

Starling Marte

Marte's disappointing season could be over as he continues to battle groin issues. He is currently on the injured list with a right groin strain, and the team believes the current issue could be linked to his offseason surgery. The Mets outfielder underwent surgery for what was originally described as a core muscle issue in November. It was later revealed the procedure involved both his left and right groin and their associated tendons. Many people wrongly associate the core with just the abdominal muscles. However, in addition to the abs, the core includes the muscles of the lower back, the obliques and multiple muscles that influence lower extremity movement, including the psoas and the adductors (groin). As a result, it is easy to see how his current injury could easily be linked to his previous surgeries. He recently received an injection in the area (likely an anti-inflammatory) and has had conversations about a possible rehab assignment. However, if Marte's current symptoms persist it won't be shocking to see New York shut him down with the team admittedly now focusing on the 2024 season and beyond.

Check Swings

Ozzie Albies: The Braves outfielder was removed from Sunday's loss to the Mets after reporting cramps in his left hamstring. The team is describing the decision as precautionary, but his status for Monday remains unclear. Cramps can leave an individual sore and functionally limited, and Albies should be considered day-to-day for now.

Bo Bichette: Bichette continues to make progress in his rehab protocol for right patellar tendinitis, even if it is moving slower than some would like. The Blue Jays shortstop has resumed taking grounders and running the bases but remains "day-to-day." There's not much else to do here but remain patient. On the plus side, closer Jordan Romano is expected to return to the team on Tuesday after missing time with a lower back injury.

Matt Chapman: Bichette's teammate on the left side of the diamond is also nursing an injury, though his is not considered significant. Chapman injured his right middle finger in the weight room when the digit was pinched between a weight and a nearby rack. The team is calling the injury inflammation, but any other details were withheld. There's a wide range of possible outcomes, but hopefully this is a minor issue that resolves in a day or two. Santiago Espinal took over at third base and Paul DeJong manned shortstop.

Nestor Cortes: The Yankees will shut down the left-hander for the next month after he suffered a left rotator cuff strain. The news is obviously discouraging, as Cortes had just returned from the 60-day IL after missing time with the same injury. There has been no indication whether this is an aggravation, a new injury or if it even involves the same muscle. Keep in mind the rotator cuff is a muscle group comprising four different muscles with each having different roles throughout the pitching motion. He will be hard-pressed to make a meaningful return during the regular season, and his fantasy value for the remainder of the year takes a massive hit.

Clayton Kershaw: The Dodgers left-hander looked good in his first start in 44 days, surrendering one run on three hits and no walks while striking out four over five innings of work. Kershaw had been sidelined with left shoulder inflammation. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has a lengthy history of injuries but a proven track record of returning to top form after missing time. The Dodgers will continue to monitor his pitch count, and he remains a high-risk, high-reward fantasy option. Utilize him as you normally would in all fantasy formats.

Luis Robert: The White Sox outfielder has missed three straight games after spraining his right pinkie finger on Wednesday. The pinkie may feel like an insignificant digit, but the tiny finger is a key component of grip strength. I would also be slightly concerned about a possible injury to the triangular fibrocartilage complex (TFCC), an articular cartilage disc located at the base of the pinkie. The TFCC, along with the ligaments of the pinkie, strengthen and fortify the area. The White Sox may be taking a conservative approach here with a scheduled off day on Monday. Hopefully four days of rest will be enough for Robert to return to action. If not, an IL stint becomes increasingly likely. Oscar Colas, despite missing a pair of games with leg soreness, will continue to start in center while Robert sits.