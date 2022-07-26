Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: No Jazz in Miami

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

The Marlins will likely be without the services of Chisholm for the remainder of the season. Chisolm suffered a back injury on June 28. Initially described as spasms, the injury was ultimately diagnosed as a lower back strain. However, the pain and discomfort persisted, and the team opted for a more detailed CT scan on the area. The new images revealed a stress fracture in the lower back. The exact location of the break has not been revealed but most often stress-related injuries involve the L5 vertebrae. If the break occurred in a specific area of the bone known as the pars interarticularis the injury is classified as a spondylolysis.

Jazz Chisholm

Mike Trout

More information regarding Trout's injury continues to trickle out. Originally described as upper back spasms, the injury was later upgraded to left rib cage inflammation. These designations remain vague, and it wasn't until head athletic trainer Mike Frostad revealed Trout had undergone a cortisone injection "into the joint where the rib meets up with the spine" that we finally received clarity on the nature of the injury.

The second section of the spinal column is known as the thoracic spine and is made up of 12 vertebrae. The 12 thoracic vertebrae are also included in the ribcage with the 12 pairs of ribs attaching to the corresponding segment of the thoracic spine. The area where the two connect is a joint known as the costovertebral joint.

For whatever reason, Trout is experiencing pain and inflammation in one or multiple costovertebral joint(s). The cortisone injection will help reduce the inflammation and may subsequently improve his pain levels. With the symptoms under control, Trout can then begin rehabilitative exercises intended to address the cause of the problem. He is reportedly limited with twisting motions, but that should improve with the injections. Trout is not expected to return when he is first eligible, and a two- to three-week recovery seems most likely.

Julio Rodriguez

The Mariners' rising star had not appeared in a game since his breakout performance in the Home Run Derby. Rodriguez initially injured his left wrist in the final game before the break during a slide on an attempted stolen base. The injury is being called a wrist contusion, and the team does not believe the Derby attributed to the problem. The situation is eerily similar to that of Yoenis Cespedes following his 2013 Home Run Derby win. He entered the contest nursing an undisclosed wrist injury then proceeded to miss New York's first four games out of the break. While both Rodriguez and Cespedes did not suffer their respective injuries during their Derby appearance it seems plausible that the repetitive nature of the contest aggravated any associated symptoms from their preexisting ailment. Time proved to be the best course of treatment for Cespedes, and it looks like the Mariners are approaching Rodriguez' wrist in a similar fashion. He is hoping to return Tuesday, though the team may opt to give him a routine day off here and there until he completely moves past the problem.

Check Swings:

Rafael Devers: The Red Sox third baseman is on the IL with what is being described as right hamstring inflammation. Considering Devers also reported tightness in the area, it seems likely the injury is a mild strain that is resulting in inflammation in the affected muscle. Devers has previously strained his left hamstring and that injury resulted in two separate IL stints and a total of 28 days lost. Look for Devers to be handled more cautiously this time around and for his time on the IL to extend beyond the 10-day minimum.

Steven Matz: The Cardinals could be without Matz for the remainder of the season if it is determined the sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his left knee needs surgery. In most scenarios, MCL injuries are capable of healing without surgical intervention. However, surgery would be warranted if the tear is complete, or the intertwined meniscus is damaged. Matz was slated to meet with a specialist on Monday to determine the next step in care. Regardless of the outcome, Matz will miss an extended period of time and probably should be sent to the waiver wire.

Tyler Stephenson: The Cincinnati catcher will miss multiple weeks after a foul ball to the shoulder resulted in a fractured clavicle (collarbone). The collarbone is the most frequently broken bone in the human body, largely due to its lack of adequate protection. Once the collarbone is broken, surgery may be needed to ensure the broken pieces adequately fuse during the healing process. However, surgery wouldn't drastically alter his time lost, and those invested in Stephenson should expect him to miss at least six weeks. The average time lost for recent clavicle fractures in baseball is 62 days with a median of 51. Those numbers include former catcher Jeff Mathis who missed 44 days with a broken collarbone in the 2013 season.

Fernando Tatis: Finally, some promising new regarding Tatis' recovery from his March wrist surgery. The San Diego shortstop is with the team and has begun taking batting practice. His progression over the next week should dictate whether he's ready for a rehab assignment. Look for him to continue hitting on the field with an early to mid-August return suddenly seeming possible.

Bobby Witt: The Royals shortstop did not play Monday after "tweaking" his hamstring on Sunday. The injury is being described as hamstring tightness, and an MRI performed over the weekend did not reveal any substantial damage. Witt is likely dealing with a low-grade hamstring strain and, while he may avoid the IL, a conservative approach to treatment would be best for his long-term health. Hamstring injuries are notoriously fickle, especially for a speedster like Witt. Consider him day-to-day for now.