Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Positive Mets Pitching News

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

While his teammates continue to progress, Max Scherzer suffered a minor setback during his recovery. Fortunately, the new "injury" had nothing to do with his strained oblique. The veteran right-hander suffered a wound on his right hand, courtesy of his dog Rafi. Fortunately, the bite was minor and will not alter his rehab progress. Scherzer isn't the first pitcher to suffer an injury at the paws of a canine friend. Former New York Yankee pitcher missed a start after getting bit by his family's Jack Russell Terrier.

The Mets also got encouraging news on Jacob deGrom who appears to be making slow, but steady, progress from his fractured scapula. DeGrom threw a 19-pitch side session on Saturday and should increase his count and intensity in the coming weeks ahead. He doesn't have a firm timetable, but any steps forward are notable.

The Mets rotation is in line for a boost with Tylor Megill joining the team in San Diego on Monday. The right-hander has not pitched in the big leagues since May 11. He was diagnosed with biceps tendinitis shortly after that outing and has progressed nicely through his rehab protocol. He struck out five batters in 3.2 rehab innings for Double-A Binghamton over the weekend, reportedly hitting 98 MPH in the brief outing. New York could opt to handle him carefully upon his return, limiting his pitch count in his initial start or two. However, he should be employed as normal in all formats.

The New York Mets

Shortstop Francisco Lindor also sustained an odd injury last week after shutting his finger in a hotel door. The incident resulted in a fractured tip of Lindor's finger, though he isn't expected to miss time. The fingers are made up of three bones known as the phalanges, with the distal phalanx serving as the tip of each digit. Lindor should be fine as long as he is not functionally limited and can grip a bat without pain. He's looked okay since returning to the lineup, hitting .231 with a home run and two RBI.

Seiya Suzuki

The Cubs rookie will not return to action when first eligible but is inching closer to returning to the lineup. In quotes to reporters, manager David Ross was revealing, saying Suzuki has "almost full range of motion" in his sprained left ring finger. Restoring range of motion (ROM) is one of the most important parts of rehab. If even the smallest bit of ROM is lost, the injured joint can become functionally limited. Ross may have also revealed the reason for the remaining limitation in the finger's ROM. The manager disclosed Suzuki is still managing swelling within the digit, one of the primary culprits behind limited ROM. Fortunately, Suzuki was able to hit in the batting cages over the weekend and could be back by the end of the week if he continues to improve.

Wander Franco

Last week I detailed my concerns with Franco's multiple lower extremities strains and discussed why I thought it would be beneficial to send him to the IL. The Rays did just that, placing Franco on the IL the day after he aggravated his previously strained right quadriceps. A week later, the Tampa Bay shortstop has not resumed baseball activities and remains without a definitive timeline. The Rays have previously expressed optimism that he would miss just two weeks, but his current activity level suggests that might be wishful thinking. Personally, I maintain the decision to handle him conservatively and let him get right is the best long-term play. Remain patient here.

Taylor Ward

The Angels' top hitter is back on the IL. Ward recently returned to the field after a stinger in his shoulder forced him to miss time and then limited him to a designated hitter role. He also missed time earlier in the year with a groin strain. However, he is now dealing with a right hamstring strain sustained while diving for a catch in the outfield. My feelings with Ward are like my approach with Franco. Anytime a player suffers multiple lower extremity strains in a condensed period of time it should be a red flag for their short-term health and inherent injury risk. I would much rather see that player placed on the IL for multiple weeks and allotted enough time to adequately and appropriately heal than yo-yo in and out of the lineup. The team has hinted he could miss the minimal amount of time but a mutli-week absence seems more plausible (and beneficial?).

Ward's injury does create an opportunity for Jo Adell to return to relevancy. The 23-year-old has struggled this season and has spent the past month with Triple-A Salt Lake. Adell started in right field on Sunday and finished 1-for-4 with an RBI in a loss to the Phillies.

Check Swings

Tim Anderson: The White Sox shortstop could be lost for the rest of June after straining his groin. Manager Tony La Russa said he thinks Anderson would miss at least three weeks, but it was unclear if a possible rehab assignment was included in the estimated timeline. The groin is crucial in lateral movement, a necessity for a shortstop on offense and defense. Keep an eye on his progression in the weeks ahead to get a better idea of when he could return.

Fernando Tatis: Tatis has yet to resume hitting as he continues to recover from a surgery to address a broken scaphoid bone in his wrist. However, that could end soon as the Padres infielder is slated to undergo a CT scan on the area sometime in the week ahead. If the imaging reveals adequate healing in the tiny cashew-shaped bone, Tatis could begin swinging a bat. His timeline remains fluid but hitting would be a major step forward in returning to everyday action.

Clayton Kershaw: The three-time Cy Young Award winner completed a rehab start at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday as he works his way back from an inflamed sacroiliac (SI) joint. He finished with 59 pitches thrown over four innings and struck out seven, while allowing a run on three hits and a walk. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw's next outing will be with the Dodgers, which could come as early as Sunday. However, fantasy managers should scale back their initial expectations. Kershaw has a history of lower back issues, and the Dodgers are likely to handle his return very cautiously, carefully monitoring his workload.