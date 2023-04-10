Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: The Injury Risks of Sliding

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm suffered a "stinger" following a collision with Minnesota's Kyle Farmer early last week while performing a headfirst slide. A stinger, also known as a burner, occurs when a bundle of nerves in the shoulder is overstretched. This bundle, known as the brachial plexus, begins in the next before branching off in multiple directions to supply innervation to the entire upper extremity. When irritated, the affected individual often reports weakness and numbness in the arm as

The headfirst slide leaves a player vulnerable to injuries of the thumb and finger. Protective gear like sliding mitts have helped offset a degree of the risk, though players like Mike Trout , Bryce Harper and countless others have still managed to miss substantial time after getting a digit stuck on base. Furthermore, the headfirst slide takes a large amount of control away from the individual performing the slide and opens the door for head and neck injuries.

The slide in baseball has its merits and comes in two primary forms: the headfirst slide made famous by Pete Rose and the feet-first slide, an approach Trea Turner pulls off in the smoothest of ways. Aesthetics aside, studies have shown there is no significant difference in speed to the base between the two methods. What is different between the two approaches is the associated injury risk.

It's time for my annual review of the risks that come with sliding in baseball after two up-and-coming players sustained injuries heading into a base.

It's time for my annual review of the risks that come with sliding in baseball after two up-and-coming players sustained injuries heading into a base.

The slide in baseball has its merits and comes in two primary forms: the headfirst slide made famous by Pete Rose and the feet-first slide, an approach Trea Turner pulls off in the smoothest of ways. Aesthetics aside, studies have shown there is no significant difference in speed to the base between the two methods. What is different between the two approaches is the associated injury risk.

The headfirst slide leaves a player vulnerable to injuries of the thumb and finger. Protective gear like sliding mitts have helped offset a degree of the risk, though players like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and countless others have still managed to miss substantial time after getting a digit stuck on base. Furthermore, the headfirst slide takes a large amount of control away from the individual performing the slide and opens the door for head and neck injuries.

Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm suffered a "stinger" following a collision with Minnesota's Kyle Farmer early last week while performing a headfirst slide. A stinger, also known as a burner, occurs when a bundle of nerves in the shoulder is overstretched. This bundle, known as the brachial plexus, begins in the next before branching off in multiple directions to supply innervation to the entire upper extremity. When irritated, the affected individual often reports weakness and numbness in the arm as well as a burning or stinging sensation. Stingers can occur in varying degrees of severity but Chisholm's injury was mild. The speedster has shown no lingering effects since the injury occurred, hitting .308 with a home run and two stolen bases in Miami's subsequent three outings.

Injuries in the feet-first approach occur less frequently but can occur if the individual's cleat gets stuck in the ground or strikes the base. These generally lead to sprains and strains of the lower extremity but, as was the case for Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz, serious injuries can occur. Cruz was injured as he slid into home Sunday against the White Sox. It appears Cruz's left ankle became trapped under his body as he collided with Chicago catcher Seby Zavala. The impact left Cruz with a fractured left ankle, an injury that will keep him out for a considerable amount of time following surgery Sunday night. The associated recovery window will depend on the bone(s) broken and any associated ligament damage, but the early estimates have Cruz missing 10 to 12 weeks.

Andres Munoz

The Mariners placed Munoz on the 15-day IL with a right deltoid strain. The deltoid is the meaty muscle that surrounds the shoulder and is the area commonly utilized for medical injections. Its primary responsibility is lifting the arm away from the body in a motion known as abduction, but its design and orientation also allow it to play a role in raising and dropping the arm in flexion and extension. The deltoid also helps with stabilizing the humerus while throwing, and any limitation here could negatively impact an individual's throwing mechanics. It sounds like the Mariners are approaching this issue conservatively, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss more than the allotted 15 days. Paul Sewald will take over the ninth-inning responsibilities with Matt Brash another possibility.

Check Swings

Josh Donaldson: The Yankees placed Donaldson on the IL over the weekend with a strained right hamstring. While the team has downplayed the severity of the strain and believe he can return after the required 10 days, Donaldson's length injury history should be considered. Donaldson has endured multiple lower extremity strains on his right leg, including injuries to his hamstring and calf. Historically, Donaldson has averaged just over three weeks per trip to the IL for lower leg strains, and another extended stay should be expected. DJ LeMahieu has taken over third base with Gleyber Torres manning second base.

Adam Duvall: The Red Sox outfielder has jumped out to a fantastic start with Boston, batting .455 with four homers and 14 RBIs in his first eight games. However, he made an early departure on Sunday after suffering a left wrist injury late in the game. The team has yet to provide an update on the severity of the injury, though testing remains ongoing. Unfortunately, Duvall's injury history will play a role here as this is the same wrist that required season-ending surgery last season to repair a torn tendon sheath. A trip to the injured list seems likely, and those invested in Duvall should begin looking for suitable replacements.

Michael Harris: The young outfielder was placed on the 10-day IL last week after suffering a lower back strain. Fortunately, the strain is considered mild, and the team is optimistic he will return when first eligible on April 17. Given the chances of an aggravation or re-injury, Harris will carry an elevated level of injury risk when he does return. Sam Hilliard has taken over in centerfield for Atlanta and is hitting .333 with nine strikeouts in 15 plate appearances.

Starling Marte: Chisholm and Cruz weren't the only players injured while sliding, as the veteran outfielder suffered a strained neck after colliding with Marlins third baseman Jean Segura on Sunday. New York is listing him as day-to-day, and a one- or two-game absence seems probable.

Omar Narvaez: The Mets catcher will miss multiple weeks after being diagnosed with a moderate-to-high grade calf strain. Strains of this magnitude are marked by tearing of the muscle or tendon tissue and require a lengthy recovery window. The team is estimating he will miss at least eight weeks, though I'm betting it lasts longer. Francisco Alvarez and Tomas Nido will split time behind the plate with Alvarez carrying the most upside.

Adam Wainwright: The 41-year-old right-hander is making progress in his return from a moderate groin strain. He completed a 33-pitch bullpen session over the weekend and is slated to throw again Tuesday. If he continues to move smoothly through the rehab protocol a later April return remains plausible. Keep an eye out for an update in the coming days.