Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks & More MLB Bets Today: MLB Props for May 21

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Tuesday, May 21

We're set for a full MLB schedule Tuesday, and I'm focusing on a trio of hitter props at excellent prices in my quest for a third straight winning props slate.

2024 Regular-Season Betting Record: 3-5 (-2.24 RW Bucks)

2024 Regular-Season Props Betting Record: 10-9 (+0.11 RW Bucks)

MLB fans: Get in on the action at BetMGM with the BetMGM bonus code for a first-bet bonus welcome offer worth up to $1,500 when using code ROTOBONUS. BetMGM is one of several leading sportsbooks that accept credit card and PayPal.

New York Mets vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Bets

J.D. Martinez looks to already be in mid-season form despite his late start to the season, producing a .312/.354/.468 slash line across 82 plate appearances. The veteran proved he had plenty left in the tank last season as well over a much larger sample, as evidenced by his 33 home runs, 103 RBI and .893 OPS for the Dodgers over 113 games.

Martinez, who has six extra-base hits, eight RBI and a .341 average over his last 11 games, is in a good spot to stay hot Tuesday against a pitcher he's frequently tormented in Carlos Carrasco. Martinez owns a .370 average and 1.060 OPS against Carrasco across 28 career encounters, a sample in which he has 18 total bases and only four strikeouts.

Carrasco is also struggling early this season in his return to Cleveland after a poor campaign with the Mets in 2023 as well (3-8, 6.80 ERA, 1.70 WHIP). The veteran right-hander has a 5.16 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .369 wOBA, and he's yielded a .345 average and .442 wOBA to right-handed hitters at home specifically.

Martinez's history against Carrasco and his excellent 49.1 percent hard-hit rate support the notion he could put some very good wood on the ball Tuesday and pick up at least two total bases.

MLB Picks for Mets vs Guardians

J.D. Martinez Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Best Bets

The Angels' Griffin Canning is a quality pitcher who seems to be in the midst of figuring things out after a rough start, as he's generated a 1.53 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over the 17.2 innings covering his last three starts.

However, the right-hander does not miss many bats and is still carrying some worrisome numbers, considering he sports a .273 xBA, .354 xwOBA and career-high 10.2 percent barrel rate allowed. Canning has particularly had trouble with left-handed hitters, surrendering a .367 average, .427 wOBA and 2.5 HR/9 to that handedness on the road.

That makes Yordan Alvarez a particularly troublesome matchup for Canning, and the 26-year-old slugger already checks in with a .326 average and .871 OPS over his last 11 games. That stretch has pulled Alvarez out of an early-season funk where he was running into some bad luck when putting the ball in play, and he's now boasting a massive .538 xSLG and .387 xwOBA for the season.

Alvarez has a single, a homer and two walks across eight career encounters with Canning, and he's also traditionally been a very good hitter against both the four-seam fastball and changeup, the two pitches Canning most often throws to left-handed hitters.

Houston has a high implied run total of 5.2 as of midday Tuesday, putting me in the corner of Alvarez picking up at least one RBI against either Canning or a bullpen that's pitched to a 4.94 ERA, .283 BAA and .342 wOBA versus lefty bats in May.

MLB Picks for Angels vs Astros

Yordan Alvarez Over 0.5 RBI (+110 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Bets

Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt has arguably pitched better than his 1-3 record and 4.17 ERA imply, as he has a .238 xBA, .282 xwOBA and 3.07 xERA. However, the right-hander has allowed a .283 average to left-handed hitters and a .344 wOBA to that handedness on the road.

Pfaadt has also had plenty of trouble over the course of his young career with Freddie Freeman, who owns a .500 average, two doubles, a home run and only one strikeout against him across eight plate appearances.

Freeman has shown no signs of a drop-off in his secondary stats this season despite his .298 average – an excellent figure for most hitters – actually representing a slight downturn compared to his career norms. Freeman still sports a .478 xSLG, .388 xwOBA and 10.1 percent barrel rate, and he carries a .365 average, 1.079 OPS, .462 wOBA and 206 wRC+ versus righties at home.

With Freeman already sporting 15 multi-hit efforts on the season and Arizona relievers also pitching to a 5.48 ERA against lefty hitters the last two weeks, I like Freeman's chances of cashing this prop at an excellent price.

MLB Picks for Diamondbacks vs Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Over 1.5 Hits (+200 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

MLB Best Bets Today Recap