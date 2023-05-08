Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our Minor League Barometer series.

Let's keep the line moving with some more tidbits, nuggets and morsels for your consumption before getting into the heart of this week's Minor League Barometer.

Readers, your wish has finally been granted as the Cubs called up Matt Mervis from Triple-A. "Mash" is 4-for-14 with two RBI through his first three games with the big club, and there is little reason to believe he won't continue to see more every day at-bats.

Mervis wasn't the only Cub to make his big-league debut this past weekend with Miguel Amaya also getting his first taste. Willson Contreras is long gone and Yan Gomes is sidelined with a concussion, so Amaya has a chance to show out as one of the better catching prospects.

Perhaps no pitcher has seen a bigger rise so far in 2023 than southpaw Shane Drohan. A 24-year-old southpaw in the Red Sox system, he's posted a minuscule 0.62 ERA and 30:6 K:BB in 29 innings at Double-A. Drohan offers four pitches and has gained a few ticks on his fastball, which has more than helped his cause.

Don't forget about Noelvi Marte, whose talent was once considered not too far behind Julio Rodriguez when both were minor leaguers in the Seattle organization. Now on the Cincinnati farm, Marte is still only 21 at Double-A and continues to display an intriguing power/speed combination.

Speaking of the Mariners, Bryce Miller bypassed Triple-A entirely and the decision to avoid the Pacific Coast League looks like the right move. He's been brilliant over two big-league starts having only given up one earned run over 12 innings while fanning 15 batters.

UPGRADE

Henry Davis, C, PIT – The chatter around the No. 1 overall pick from 2021 has been rather quiet, but perhaps that will be changing. Davis was limited to 59 games across four different levels last season as he battled a nagging wrist injury. He finished the year at Double-A and has done well so far at the same level slashing ..292/.446/.611 with six home runs, 15 RBI and five steals from 20 contests and has recorded almost as many walks (16) as strikeouts (20). Endy Rodriguez is ahead of Davis on the organizational depth chart at Triple-A, but it's a good problem for the Pirates to have. He's looking at a 2024 debut for the Bucs, though could see the field in September if Pittsburgh needs extra bodies for a potential playoff push.

Jordan Westburg, 3B/SS, BAL – Westburg has been raking all season at Triple-A, but has really taken off in May batting .360 with three homers and six RBI across six games. He's also played five positions in the field as the organization attempts to increase his positional versatility and perhaps find a place for him in the bigs. Teammate Joey Ortiz recently received a call-up to the Orioles and made three consecutive starts at second base, but Westburg could be just as likely to earn a promotion the next time Baltimore needs the services of a Triple-A player.

Bryan Woo, P, SEA – A Tommy John surgery recipient, Woo's strikeout stuff was evident upon his return to the mound in 2022 as he fanned 84 batters in only 57 innings across three levels while finishing at High-A. To begin the current campaign, he was advanced to Double-A and has continued to find little resistance with a 2.57 ERA and 32:6 K:BB across 21 innings while opposing batters have only hit .162 against. Woo has shown surprisingly good command since returning with a predominantly fastball/slider combination. Building up his arm strength will be next on the agenda for a pitcher who has thrown less than 150 innings between the college and pro ranks.

Luisangel Acuna, SS, TEX – Acuna's older brother is a star, but the younger one is making a name for himself as he works his way through the minors. At only 21, the speedster is slashing .317/.366/.458 with two home runs, 21 RBI and 14 swipes through 27 contests at Double-A. Luisangel isn't going to be a big bopper like Ronald, but he isn't completely devoid of power either as he's looking for his third-straight year with double-digit homers. Speed remains Acuna's calling card having stolen at least 40 bags in back-to-back seasons. He's aggressive at the dish, yet also not afraid to take a walk. A position change may eventually be in order, but Acuna is primed to be a table-settler at the top of the lineup.

CHECK STATUS

Nick Frasso, P, LAD – Frasso's draft stock took a hit in 2020 due to injury, and he ultimately underwent elbow surgery the next year. He returned to the diamond in 2022 with rousing success by posting a 1.83 ERA and 76:17 K:BB in 54 innings across four levels while the opposition only went .171 against. The Dodgers snagged Frasso from the Blue Jays midseason, and he could turn into steal even though he'll be 25 in October. He currently lists a 1.01 ERA and 36:5 K:BB over 26.2 innings at Double-A. Frasso's fastball remains his best weapon, though his changeup and slider also gets swings and misses. He'll continue to develop as a starter, but could also end up as a lights-out option at the back-end of the bullpen.

Danny Serretti, SS, DET – A contact-first switch-hitter, Serretti has played the role extremely well so far at High-A. A sixth-round pick in 2022, he saw time at three levels last season - albeit in small sample sizes. Serretti just began his first full professional season at High-A and is slashing an impressive .345/.411/.571 with three home runs, 11 RBI and two steals from 21 games. With six doubles and two triples over that span as well, he's also displayed more pop than initially anticipated. The Tigers are among the worst teams in several offensive categories. And while Serretti isn't coming to the rescue this season and certainly shouldn't be viewed as the potential savior, he certainly appears to be quickly working his way into the organization's future plans.

Ignacio Alvarez, 3B, ATL – Alvarez has a similar profile to the aforementioned Serretti and was also selected last year (in the fifth round), but is much younger with far more risk (and reward). He came out of Riverside City College, but boasts incredible polish at the dish for his age and prior experience level. In 25 games at High-A so far this season, Alvarez has more than double as many walks (28) as strikeouts (12) and is hitting .317 with a .496 OBP. Despite not hitting any homers, he's produced 23 RBI across 25 outings. Alvarez has more speed than power at this juncture, swiping seven bags over that span as well. Alvarez could be a hidden gem with a very high ceiling and his floor is also significant given his skill-set in the batter's box.

Robert Gasser, P, MIL – Gasser came to Milwaukee in the Josh Hader deal, and it can be argued he was the most valuable return in that trade. While the southpaw's strikeout stuff is ever-present, he's experienced difficulty with allowing extra baserunners since debuting at Triple-A, particularly via the walk having issued 33 free passes over 52.2 innings going back to last season. Gasser's also struck out 65 batters over that stretch, with the opposition hitting under .240 against. The additional foot traffic on the bases has caused his ERA to shoot up to 5.47 and the continued lack of command/control will keep him at this level for the time being.

DOWNGRADE

Max Muncy, SS, OAK – The adjustment to professional ball has been troublesome for the "other" Max Muncy, as he's only slashing .236/.306/.360 through 23 games at High-A. He continues to battle strikeout issues having fanned a staggering 42 times while drawing just nine walks. And he's only registered two homers and eight RBI as advanced pitchers have clearly been using his aggressiveness against him. Muncy offers plenty of power, but he must prove he can control the strike zone a bit better and cut down on the punch outs. And it will only get more difficult to hit for average at the higher levels.

Jeremy De La Rosa, OF, WAS – Already a member of the 40-man roster, De La Rosa has lost some of his prospect luster at High-A having failed to hit for any sort of average through 53 games dating back to last season. His above-average raw power hasn't yet translated to in-game home runs with only one overall. Focusing on 2023, De La Rosa has struck out 36 times in 21 appearances with only three extra-base hits. Speed continues to carry him with six steals in 2023 after a combined 39 last year. Still only 21, De La Rosa has plenty of time to right the ship, yet this is far from the breakout season the Nats envisioned heading into this campaign.