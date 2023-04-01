MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday, April 1

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets: Expert MLB Bets for April 1

Baseball is back and RotoWire has tons of baseball betting tools, resources and content to carry you through the season. We have expert MLB picks every day along with up-to-date MLB futures, MLB player futures and MLB odds and plenty more to keep you in the loop all season long.

Sign up at Caesars using the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code if you're in Massachusetts with sports betting now live in the Bay State.

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox

The Astros face White Sox starter Lucas Giolito today, whom they pounded for 15 runs over just 8.0 innings last year (16.88 ERA). Their offense also seems in good early form, with slugger Yordan Alvarez already homering in the first game and coming through with a game-winning 3-run double last night, while Kyle Tucker also homered and provided a stolen base yesterday. It's also worth noting that Houston starter Jose Urquidy spun a gem in his only start against the White Sox last year, allowing just one run over 7.2 innings. There's a nice plus on the first five innings line, as it seems semi-likely the Astros can jump on Giolito early.

MLB Best Bets for Mets at Marlins

Houston Astros F5 -0.5 vs. Chicago White Sox (Fanduel +116)

New FanDuel customers can take advantage of the FanDuel Promo Code for a $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet offer at signup.

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

The run-line price on the outstanding Spencer Strider facing the lowly Nationals is fair, as we're getting a 105-cent discount on the road team, which is rather unusual. Road teams offer lesser discounts on the run line than home teams do, as they're guaranteed nine innings of offense compared to the home team's possibility of just eight. It's hard not to like the Braves' chances here, especially after they smoked the Nationals 7-2 in the season opener on Thursday.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Nationals

Atlanta Braves -1.5, -135 at Washington Nationals (DraftKings -135)

If you're in a state with legal sports betting, sign up at DraftKings with the DraftKings Promo Code to receive $200 in bonus bets when you place a $5 wager.

San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees

The Yankees hold a huge lineup edge over the Giants, and send out their promising starter Clarke Schmidt, who struck out seven batters in just 4.1 innings in his final spring start. He also struck out seven batters over 5.0 innings in another spring start vs. the Pirates. Like the Yankees' chances of jumping out to an early lead today. Schmidt has been piling up the strikeouts, and it's hard not to like him in this spot considering that Gerrit Cole struck out 11 Giants over six innings in the season opener.

MLB Best Bets for Giants at Yankees

New York Yankees F5 -0.5 vs. San Francisco Giants (DraftKings +100)

Clarke Schmidt over 4.5 strikeouts (FanDuel +110)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Kershaw has looked sharp this spring, striking out seven batters over six scoreless innings in his final spring tune-up. While the Dodgers run-line is also a fine play at similarly-priced -114 odds (FanDuel), it seems likely that Kershaw can log 6-7 innings here, and as long as the Dodgers have a lead by the time he leaves, they're no longer forced to win by multiple runs. Seems a fair trade-off, especially with the Dodgers posting an excellent 32-16 record vs. LHP last year.

MLB Best Bets for Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw to record a Win (DraftKings -115)

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

The Mariners face Aaron Civale today, who was much worse on the road last year 5.88 ERA vs. 3.80 at home). He also struggled in his only start vs. Seattle last year, allowing two homers and four earned runs over 6.1 innings in this same venue. Good spot for the Mariners with their fine co-ace Logan Gilbert on the mound.

Seattle Mariners -1.5 vs. Cleveland Guardians (FanDuel +162)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Houston Astros F5 -0.5, +116

Atlanta Braves -1.5, -135

New York Yankees F5 -0.5, +100

Clarke Schmidt over 4.5 strikeouts, +110

Clayton Kershaw to record a Win, -115

Seattle Mariners -1.5, +162

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.