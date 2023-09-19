This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Tuesday, Sept. 19

Season: 100-125-1 -50.82 units

Prior Article: 0-3 -3.60 units

Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros

This pitching matchup between Kyle Gibson against Hunter Brown has a combined ERA of 9.59 between both pitchers. Both pitchers' ERA in their last seven starts is even worse at 12.93. Brown faced the Orioles on Aug. 10th and gave up five runs in six innings.

These two pitchers have allowed 17 home runs over their last 14 starts (combined). The OVER has hit in Gibson's last three road starts with combined runs of 13, 13 and 11, while it is 7-3 in Hunter Brown's last 10 starts (last 7 starts - total runs eight, 13, nine, 13, 21, 11, 12).

Most often you see a total of 9.5 or 10 with pitchers and offenses like this, so the value is definitely on the OVER 9 runs.

MLB Best Bets for Orioles at Astros

Astros/Orioles OVER 9 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals

Jose Urena has one of the worst starting pitcher lines this season, with an 8.48 ERA and 1.88 WHIP. Jackson Rutledge has made one start in the majors and allowed seven runs in 3.2 innings. The total runs in Urena's starts this year have been 12, four, 12, eight, 11, 15, and 12. The OVER is 6-2-1 in the Nationals' last nine home games.

You will be hard pressed to find a more lucrative pitching matchup that screams OVER. Neither bullpen is any threat, as they rank in the middle of the pack for xFIP over the last 30 days.

MLB Best Bets White Sox at Nationals

White Sox/Nationals OVER 9.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -108)

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

Ideally, I would have liked to go Padres -1.5 but the juice was -135 and Blake Snell has recorded a win in six out of his last seven starts. Snell has seen his National League Cy Young odds drop to -750 from -150 last week and looks to have locked it up. His home record is 9-1 SU last 10 and 8-2 to the UNDER. The Rockies are just 3-17 in their last 20 road games and have nothing to play for.

MLB Best Bets Rockies at Padres

Blake Snell to record Win for 1 unit (DraftKings -105)

MLB Best Bets Recap