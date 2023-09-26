MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Tuesday, Sept. 26

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Tueday, Sept. 26

Season: 103-129-1 -51.88 units

Prior Article: 2-2 +0.19 units

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

The Tigers are a -165 money line favorite and a +130 run line favorite against the Royals. Neither team has a lot of motivation, but the Tigers have been playing better as of late and lead the season series, 7-3.

Zack Greinke has been one of the least profitable pitchers this season at -$867 in 25 starts. The Royals are 1-9 straight up in his last 10 starts as a road underdog. The Royals have been playing well though winning six in a row and 9-1 over their last 10.

Reese Olson has been a solid pitcher over his last five starts with a 1.50 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 28 strikeouts and 11 walks in 30.0 innings. Because the Royals have been playing so well, I will pass on the ML and RL here and play against Greinke in the F5.

MLB Best Bets for Royals at Tigers

Tigers -0.5 runs F5 for 0.75 unit (DraftKings -110)

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Picking unders in the last month or two has been rough as pitching staffs have been gassed and hitters are mashing, but this is an interesting matchup where a low-scoring game looks good.

The Yankees may have discovered something in Michael King, who has been nuclear since increasing his innings as a starter. King's stat line in five starts - 25.2 innings, 39 strikeouts, two walks, 1.40 ERA, 0.97 WHIP. Kevin Gausman has dominated the Yankees in three starts over 20.0 innings, 31 strikeouts, five walks, 0.90 ERA, 0.80 WHIP.

Michael King OVER 5.5 strikeouts for 0.5 unit (FanDuel -128)

Kevin Gausman OVER 7.5 strikeouts for 0.5 unit (BetMGM -110)

Yankees/Blue Jays UNDER 7 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel +100)

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

This series has playoff implications with the Mariners 1.5 games back in the American League Wild Card race and the Astros just hanging on to the last spot. The AL West division is still within reach for both but fading.

The Astros have been much better on the road (47-29) versus at home with an 11-1 record as road underdogs in their last 12 games, including nine in a row. Neither team is playing great baseball, as both are 3-7 in their last 10. But the Astros have thrived in this situation all year and the Mariners are just 3-4 straight up in their last seven as home favorites.

MLB Best Bets Astros at Mariners

Astros ML for 0.75 unit (DraftKings +110)

MLB Best Bets Recap