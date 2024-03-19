MLB Best Bets Today for MLB Seoul Series: Padres vs Dodgers Expert MLB Picks

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Expert MLB Picks and Props for Wednesday, March 20

MLB fans can gear up for the season with BetMGM bonus code to get a first-bet bonus welcome offer worth up to $1,500 when using code ROTOBONUS. Check out BetMGM and the other major sportsbooks accepting credit card and PayPal.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The hype on the Dodgers is all the rage as they signed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the free-agent market. The Padres meanwhile traded away Juan Soto and let Blake Snell go via free agency to the Giants. The perception is that the Padres are a much worse team and the Dodgers are a much better team. That might be the case when you look at 162 games, but we are looking at both teams with their number one starting pitchers going in a neutral park (Seoul, Korea).

I do not see both pitchers going more than 5 innings in the first game of the season and we get a huge run total at 8.5 or 9.0 (BetMGM), so I will look at the first five only before it gets turned over to the bullpens. This game could be 2-1 or 2-2 after 5, but then really see the offenses explode.

This is the largest underdog odds that Yu Darvish has been in his career at +170 (previous high was +167). In the three games in which he was +150 or higher, two were against the Dodgers and the scores were 4-1, 1-2, and 2-1.

The tax on the Dodgers is going to be huge this year so be very careful and pick your spots wisely. The total is running between 8.5-9.0 runs and I normally would not look to take +1.5 runs with that high of a total, but again this is very juiced toward the Dodgers. Getting a strong starting pitcher at +1.5 runs and even money is a nice spot and does not happen very often.

The hitting prop odds are juiced to the gills on Ohtani, but while combing thru his options, the plus money on over 0.5 walks looked very intriguing especially with him against a right-handed pitcher. He is going to be sandwiched between Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in the lineup hitting second instead of third which I think would mean he would draw less walks. He had a 15 percent walk rate in 2023 and the same against right-handers, but it went up to 21.4 percent in the second half.

Baseball fans in North Carolina will be able to cash in on the best North Carolina betting promos this MLB season now that North Carolina sports betting is live. The Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code gets new players $250 in bonus bets.

MLB Best Bets for Padres vs. Dodgers