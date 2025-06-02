This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, June 2

Well, it is safe to say I misread last Thursday's A's/Jays game. Being on the other end of a 12-0 shutout is both humbling and hilarious, but at least we came away with one winner on the over. Today is a new day (it is June, people!) and there is a solid slate of games to kick off the first week of the sixth month of the year. Let's get some winners!

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 2

Milwaukee Brewers ML (+100 @ FanDuel) over Cincinnati Reds

Winners of 8 of their last 10, the Brew Crew is one of the hottest teams in baseball, and their rotation is getting healthier. Aaron Civale takes the hill for Milwaukee tonight for his third start since coming off the IL.

His first two starts were effective, and he takes on a Reds team that has been mediocre at best. Brady Singer has registered a solid six wins for the Reds, but his 4.60 ERA and 1.32 WHIP suggest many of those have come with significant offensive help. If Civale can come back to the state of Ohio and keep the Reds' bats at bay, Milwaukee will come away with a win.

Los Angeles Angels ML (+125 @ BetMGM) over Boston Red Sox

Neither team has been stellar of late, but I like this favorable pitching matchup for the Angels. Tyler Anderson has been a bright spot for LA, posting a 3.39 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 45.1 innings to start the season. He's been particularly effective at home with four quality starts in his last five and now faces a disappointing Boston squad with a spot starter (Richard Fitts) taking the hill. This game is priced as though Boston is the far superior team and, to date, they have yet to prove it. I'll take the team with the better starter and value in this one.

New York Mets ML (+145 @ BetRivers) over Los Angeles Dodgers

I can see why this game is priced the way it is, but I don't agree with it. Paul Blackburn takes the bump for the Mets for the first time this year after a lengthy rehab stint from knee inflammation. Blackburn is a seasoned vet and won't be bothered making his first start of the year in Dodger Stadium.

His opponent, Dustin May, has been solid, but not outstanding, and the Mets are red-hot right now. New York is 8-2 in their last 10 and have outscored their opponents by 15 runs in that stretch that with Juan Soto's bat starting to awaken.

MLB Picks Recap