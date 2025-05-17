MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 17

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

This Saturday brings us the second day of this rivalry weekend in Major League Baseball, and we're here to bring you the best bets for this full 15-game slate.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Bets Today

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox: Under 9.5 total runs, -115 @ FanDuel

Atlanta and Boston will collide at Fenway Park Saturday, featuring a matchup between two talented pitchers who have faced their fair share of struggles in 2025. Atlanta will feature Grant Holmes, who has gone 2-3 with a 4.14 ERA in nine appearances (eight starts) this season. The Red Sox counter with Lucas Giolito, who's currently sporting a 5.51 ERA across three starts and 16.1 innings. However, upon closer examination, neither pitcher has struggled as much as their ERA suggests. Giolito has recorded two quality starts in three appearances, while Holmes is limiting opposing teams to a mere .204 average across his 45.2 innings of work. Considering those circumstances, don't be surprised if this game ends up being a relatively low-scoring affair.

Check out Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on MLB odds and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for a great welcome offer.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Dodgers to cover -1.5 spread, -111 @ FanDuel

The talent gap between these two franchises is massive, and while baseball can be an unpredictable sport at times, there is no doubt that the Dodgers should win this game by a relatively large margin. The Dodgers will have Clayton Kershaw on the mound, making his 2025 debut in this matchup. The Angels counter with Tyler Anderson, who has gone 2-1 with a 2.58 ERA and 39 strikeouts across eight starts (45.1 innings) in 2025. The big difference lies in the talent on offense, though. The Dodgers have the majority of their big pieces on offense available, while the Angels will be without their best player in Mike Trout (knee). Plus, the Dodgers are the best offense in baseball with a collective OPS of .825, whereas the Angels rank 24th in that same measure with a team OPS of only .664, which would certainly classify as below average. Expect the Dodgers to cruise to a win while covering this -1.5 spread.

Check out on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Picks Recap