MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Bets for Wednesday, September 28

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for September 28

Last Article's Record: 1-3 -2.70 units

Season Record:193-172-5 +32.83 units

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

The Braves tied the Mets for the NL East lead on Tuesday night and have extra motivation to win the division and get the bye plus avoid the Dodgers in the NLDS. While Jake Odorizzi has a 6.29 ERA in his last 7 starts, his last start against the Phillies really skews the data (8 runs in 4 innings), and Josiah Gray has really started to crater with an 8.38 ERA, 18.6 WHIP in his last 4 starts.

The Braves own a 14-4 series lead over the Nationals in 2022, and 14-5 in 2021. They own this team.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Nationals

Braves -1.5 for 1.30 RW buck (DraftKings -130)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Houston Astros

In one of the best pitching matchups of the year, we get Zac Gallen versus Justin Verlander. Both pitchers have a combined record of 29-7 and ERA of 2.46/1.82. There is also a strong likelihood that Yordan Alvarez will not play for the Astros tonight after rolling his ankle last night.

While 6.5 is a low total, you could argue it should be even lower at a 5.5 or 6.0 with these pitchers and the Astros bullpen. The Dbacks have scored a total of 6 runs in 3 games versus the Astros.

MLB Best Bets for Diamondbacks at Astros

Diamondbacks/Astros UNDER 6.5 for 1.10 RW buck (DraftKings -110)

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

In what looked like the lock of the century with OVER 7.5 runs yesterday in this game, ended up in misery as we were at 7 runs after 6 innings and it stayed there despite several opportunities for both teams to score. But the Yankees did their part scoring 5 runs, yet we get a team total of 3.5 runs albeit -140 on DraftKings.

Still, that is a no-brainer with the way they have been swinging the bats and with Mitch White on the mound (7.98 ERA in his last 7 starts) for Toronto.

MLB Best Bets for Yankees at Blue Jays

Yankees OVER 3.5 runs for 1.40 RW buck (DraftKings -140)

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

Divisional games give us an edge as we get more data points to reference and we get that with Martin Perez against George Kirby. Both pitchers have faced the opposing team three times each with strong results. Kirby has a 2.16 ERA in 3 starts against the Rangers and Perez has a 2.12 ERA in his 3 starts against the Mariners.

Neither team has been playing great in their last 20, but the Mariners have been a heavy UNDER team which strengthens this play.

MLB Best Bets for Rangers at Mariners

Rangers/Mariners UNDER 7 runs for 1.05 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Braves -1.5 for 1.30 RW buck (DraftKings -130)

Diamondbacks/Astros UNDER 6.5 for 1.10 RW buck (DraftKings -110)

Yankees OVER 3.5 runs for 1.40 RW buck (DraftKings -140)

Rangers/Mariners UNDER 7 runs for 1.05 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.