MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Saturday, April 15

Not only is it Saturday baseball, but it's Major League Baseball's national holiday, Jackie Robinson Day! To celebrate I would love to take the Dodgers in his honor, but since they're not doing so hot when Julio Urias isn't on the mound, it's not an investment that I can make. There's slim pickings on the board today with just dreadful pitching matchups, but I believe I have found a couple of spots that are favorable.

Baltimore Orioles (-118) @ Chicago White Sox (+100) | Over/Under 9

This series features two teams that are trending in opposite directions in terms of their franchise expectations. On one hand, you have the Baltimore Orioles littered with young talent and rejuvenated outlook on the game. Then you have the tired Chicago White Sox, who got even worse with the loss of SS Tim Anderson. What Chicago does still have is a solid pitching rotation. Will it be enough?

The O's are handing the ball to Kyle Gibson in what has been a rebirth thus far. Coming off consecutive quality starts, Gibby has given Baltimore a chance to win every time he is on the mound. He draws a CWS team that has lost four of its last five contests, and only managed 10 runs in their last five outings. With Balty scorching (won four of their last five games) the ball for 35 runs in their last five outings, this sets up as a nice matchup against the once-upon-a-time elite prospect in CWS' Michael Kopech. There should be a lot of ways for the Orioles' to get to Kopech, but the two most glaring ones will be the long ball and stolen bases.



The Sox hurler has already allowed five taters in two starts this season (allowed 15 from June to the end of the season in 2022). It should play well with an O's team that has slugged 20 round-trippers already (sixth most in the league). Additionally, the stolen bags provide an incredible mismatch today as well. With the birds leading the league with 21 bags, they face a pitcher who has yielded 25 SB's in 29 tries since 2019 (86.2% success rate). With my preseason Stolen Base king at +5000, Jorge Mateo has already grabbed seven of those things (two in the last three games), while Cedric Mullins also has seven. There's a lot of ways Baltimore can take this game.

We won't be parlaying them (officially), but I like three plays in this game today. If you couldn't guess what they were…



MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Orioles vs White Sox