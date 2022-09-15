MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Thursday, September 15

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for September 15

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best sports betting sites across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 2-2 -0.10 units

Season Record:179-161-5 +30.2 units

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

If you have been following my articles here, you know that Marlins UNDER is always a look. We have a plus in the head-to-head data with an NL East divisional game tonight. Another plus is we get the game in Miami, which is a great UNDER ballpark.

The last 5 games in this series in Miami have gone UNDER with the Phillies outscoring the Marlins 24-3. The Marlins have scored under 3.5 runs in 24 out of their last 30 games as home underdogs.

MLB Best Bets for Phillies at Marlins

Marlins UNDER 3.5 runs for 1.24 RW buck (FanDuel -124)

Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros

The Astros opened a whopping -400 favorite and the line is now at -305. My guess is it could be that at -400, the run line was -2.5 and being bet heavily, which caused oddsmakers to adjust.

The Astros feast on pitchers like James Kaprielian who has a 6.46 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, and a 19/16 K/BB in his last 5 starts. They have been in this situation 4 times against the A's with a 3-1 record. (-1.5 runs / -140 moneyline or greater). Lance McCullers has looked good in his 5 starts since coming back from injury with a 2.20 ERA and 1.33 WHIP (walks are always an issue). If this line was -2.5 I can see why bettors would jump on the A's because while the Astros are the best team in the American League, they do not win a lot of games by 3 or more runs.

MLB Best Bets for Athletics at Astros

Astros -1.5 runs for 1.40 RW buck (FanDuel -140)

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins

Sometimes, you just have to roll with team trends and motivation at this point in the season. The Twins still have a very slight chance to win the AL Central and I rode them yesterday to a 4-0 win.

I wrote about the Twins being strong at home and the Royals being weak on the road. I'm going to lean on this again today with Daniel Lynch vs. Dylan Bundy. The one thing about Bundy is he has been better at home and giving up around 2 runs per start. Lynch has started 4 games against the Twins this year for 20 innings, a 4.05 ERA, and 1.35 WHIP.

MLB Best Bets for Royals at Twins

Twins -1.5 runs for 1.15 RW buck (DraftKings +115)

