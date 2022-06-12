MLB Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Sunday, June 12

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: Free Expert MLB Bets for June 12

Last Article's Record: 2-2, +0.40 units

Season Record: 32-36, -3.30 units

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees

Jameson Taillon threw in a clunker at Minnesota last time out, but overall has been excellent this year, posting a 2.73 era and 1.01 whip en route to a 6-1 record for the first place Yankees. Prior to his most recent start, Taillon logged 8 innings twice in a row (with only 2 hits and no walks allowed in either start), and had completed the required five innings in six consecutive starts (while recording the Win in five of them). Taillon has also been better at home this year, with his era almost a full run lower and his strikeout rate considerably higher in Yankee Stadium. On the other side of the ledger, Cubs starter Keegan Thompson started the year in good form but has dropped off noticeably of late, allowing 14 baserunners and 10 earned runs (covering just 8.1 innings) over his last two starts, including an awful road start at Baltimore last out where he allowed 3 home runs. With the Yankees currently 25-7 at home, and the moneyline for this game being Yankees -240, I think +130 is an attractive price on Taillon, who figures to pitch reasonably deep into the game and has an excellent chance of leaving with a lead. Also helping the cause is the Yankees' fine bullpen led by Clay Holmes, who has only allowed one run all year (over 28.2 innings).

MLB Best Bets for Cubs at Yankees

Jameson Taillon to record a Win, +130 (DraftKings)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Fanduel)

(Ranger Suarez vs. Kyle Nelson)

The Phillies come into this game red-hot, winners of 9 games in a row. One of those games included a sharp 7-inning effort from Ranger Suarez, who hasn't pitched very well this year, but is due for an uptick and may have gotten himself back on track with that fine effort. This is a bullpen game for the visiting Diamondbacks, as Kyle Nelson will only pitch an inning or two as the opener. With the Phillies in good form right now (covering the run line in 7 of their last 8 wins), and Ranger Suarez hopefully ine process of turning things around, this looks like good value at the coin-flip price.

MLB Best Bets for Phillies-Diamondbacks

Phillies Run Line (-1.5, +105) (FanDuel)

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox

Michael Kopech has been one of the more notable pitching breakouts this season, as he moves into the White Sox rotation after pitching mostly in the bullpen last year. Kopech has also been pitching deeper into games recently, completing 6+ innings in four of his last five starts, while recording the Win in two of his last three starts (including a juicy +265 last Tuesday). The only real hiccup he's had recently was at Toronto, which of course is no easy spot. Kopech has also been slightly better at home this year, pitching to a 1.61 era and 0.75 whip at U.S. Celluar Field, as opposed to his 2.35 era and 1.17 whip on the road. It also helps his case that the visiting Texas Rangers are only 13-21 vs. RHP (compared to 14-10 vs. LHP). Meanwhile, Rangers starter Jon Gray has not been sharp, allowing 5 earned runs in two his last three starts. Big price here on the excellent Kopech, who figures to deliver another fine performance today.

MLB Best Bets for Rangers at White Sox

Michael Kopech to record a Win, +170 (DraftKings)

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals

(Graham Ashcraft vs. Dakota Hudson)

Hard to resist getting +0.5 runs at even money with Graham Ashcraft, who has allowed a grand total of just one earned run over his last three starts (covering 19.1 innings). He even seems to be improving his control recently, walking two batters each in his first pair of starts, followed by one walk and then zero walks over his last two starts. This will also be the Cardinals' first time seeing Ashcraft, so he may have an advantage there, particularly the first time or two through the order before Cardinal hitters can adjust. Good value in what figures to be a tight, low-scoring ballgame.

MLB Best Bets for Reds-Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds F5 +0.5, +100 at St. Louis Cardinals

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Jameson Taillon to record a Win, +130 ( DraftKings)

Phillies Run Line (-1.5, +105) (FanDuel)

Michael Kopech to record a Win, +170 ( DraftKings )

( ) Cincinnati Reds F5 +0.5, +100 at St. Louis Cardinals

