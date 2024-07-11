Atlanta Braves @ Arizona Diamondbacks MLB Best Bets: Single-Game MLB Picks, July 11

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Single-Game Picks for

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Hard to believe we are at the halfway point of the season with the All-Star Break next week. We've had a successful first half and I'm looking forward to closing it out with a few wins today. Let's get to today's analysis from the desert.

MLB fans: Get in on the action with the BetMGM bonus code for a first-bet bonus welcome offer worth up to $1,500 when using code ROTOBONUS. BetMGM is one of several leading sportsbooks that accept credit card and PayPal.

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Bets

Starters Max Fried and Brandon Pfaadt have fared well against each other's lineups and come into this game with the Braves leading this series, 2-1. These teams are evenly matched, particularly in Arizona, as Atlanta has a losing record on the year away from home. The value today is on the home dogs.

MLB Pick for Braves at Diamondbacks

ARZ ML +106 (@ BetRivers)

Neither of these teams are offensive powerhouses, but all three games in this series has either hit or went over today's total of 8.0. In fact, only one of Arizona's July games has stayed under this total. The value is on the over here and I'll be looking for both offenses to take advantage of the bullpens with late runs.

MLB Pick for Atlanta Braves @ Arizona Diamondbacks

ATL/ARZ OVER 8 +105 (@ DraftKings)

Baseball fans present in the Tar Heel State can claim thousands of dollars in bonuses with North Carolina betting promos this baseball season now that North Carolina sports betting is officially live. The Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code gets new customers $250 in bonus bets after making an initial wager of at least $10.

My player prop focuses on the red-hot Lourdes Gurriel, who has at least one hit in 11 of his last 13 games and is coming off an 0-4 performance yesterday. Gurriel is 2-8 against Fried in his career with one XBH and his total base prop looks juicy in this scenario.

MLB Pick for Braves @ Diamondbacks

Lourdes Gurriel Total Bases OVER 1.5 +130 (@ BetRivers)

MLB Single-Game Best Bets Today Recap

ARZ ML +106 (@ BetRivers)

ATL/ARZ OVER 8 +105 (@ DraftKings)

Lourdes Gurriel Total Bases OVER 1.5 +130 (@ BetRivers)

Stay up to date on the best MLB picks and props every day of the season using RotoWire's props tool. Looking to sign up at a new sportsbook? There are thousands of dollars in bonus bets up for grabs when you take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes available on the best sports betting apps.