This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 13: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 2-1 (+0.75 units) (Giants blow 7-3 lead and lose 8-7; 95% chance of winning)

Season 67-67-1 (-2.14 units)

Key MLB Betting Trends and Matchups Analysis

Before locking in your MLB bets Friday, be sure to check out these key betting trends.

Overall View of the slate - A huge amount of home favorites which leads to not much value on the run line or moneyline; most of the totals are higher than average. Try to find value in dogs tonight especially if you like team totals over.

Road Favorites - NONE

Home Favorites (Largest) - Braves -320 vs Rockies, Orioles -185 vs Angels, Rangers -185 vs White Sox, Dodgers -185 vs Giants

Totals - Angels/Orioles 10.5, Dbacks/Padres 9.5

Mariners/Guardians 7.0, Dodgers/Giants 7.5, Brewers/Cardinals 7.5

MLB Line Movement

Orioles -25, Tigers -19, Braves -25, White Sox -86

A's/Royals 9 runs to 8 runs; White Sox/Rangers 7.5 runs to 8.5 runs. Rockies/Braves from 9.5 runs to 8.5 runs

Bullpen Rankings (updated 6/10/25)

Top 10 (Twins, Astros, Mets, Padres, Red Sox, Dodgers, Guardians, Blue Jays, Giants, Rangers). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 10 (Angels, Dbacks, Rockies, A's, Marlins, Nationals, Mariners, Orioles, White Sox). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet these teams, only focus on first 5 inning lines.

San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Insights

Logan Webb and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are the two best pitchers on the slate, and even though the Dodgers' offense is powerful, this does play into one of the angles I use often.

I think the total is a little high at 7.5, and don't look now, but this Giants team is 1 game behind the Dodgers. Both pitchers limit walks and the long ball, which also helps keep the total low.

There is concern about Webb on the road and against this Dodgers lineup, but Yamamoto should be able to keep this Giants lineup in check. We probably will need the hook on this one, as I have it 4-3 Dodgers. This line is showing up at 7 in most spots, so grab the hook and pay a little juice while you can.

MLB Best Bets: Giants/Dodgers UNDER 7.5 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers -117)

Cincinnati Reds vs Detroit Tigers Best Bets and Predictions

Nick Martinez is on the heater of his career, but at some point it has to start regressing and tonight could be the night. Keider Montero is also due for some serious regression with a 2.87 ERA, but 4.90 FIP and 4.81 xFIP.

The total of 8 is really based on the ERAs of both starting pitchers and the recent UNDER trends on both teams. Both teams are averaging about 4.0 runs per game over their last 10. When you look for value in baseball betting, it is these types of data points that you need to uncover.

MLB Best Bets: Reds/Tigers OVER 8 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -112)

Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Mets Best Bets and Predictions

The number one thing I look for in handicapping baseball is the gap between starting pitchers, and then if there is value on taking the run line (+130 to -130 is about the range). We get that with Clay Holmes against Taj Bradley.

The Mets have one of the best home records (27-7) and one of the better bullpens in baseball, which makes laying -1.5 runs and getting plus money attractive.

MLB Best Bets: Mets -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetMGM +130)

MLB Picks Today Recap