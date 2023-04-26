MLB Betting Picks: San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Best Bets Tonight

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

We have a big Wednesday slate this week with a nice split of afternoon and evening games for a full day's worth of entertainment. Today, we will be focusing on one of the evening games as the Padres and Cubs play the second game of their series at Wrigley. The Cubs took the first game 4-0 behind Yan Gomes' bat and another strong outing from Justin Steele. Let's see what today's game brings.

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

It is a general guideline to go against a pitcher that is coming off an unexpectedly dominant performance and that is exactly what we have with the Cubs' Drew Smyly. While he has been very good this year, his near Perfect Game was quite a career outlier. Opposing Smyly is Michael Wacha, who comes in with a 7+ ERA. It will be cool at Wrigley tonight and the total is set modestly, but these teams do have offensive firepower that can go off at any time. With some decent history in both lineups against these starters, I'm going to go with the over as my first play of this contest.

MLB Best Bet: Padres/Cubs OVER 8 (+112) @ FanDuel

Ian Happ has seen Michael Wacha many times in his career when Wacha was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. Happ has hit 3 homers and driven in 6 against Wacha in his career. Happ has also walked twice, which tells me he sees the ball very well against Wacha and will be the focus of two bets in this game.

MLB Best Bet: Ian Happ 2+ Hits (+290) @ FanDuel

MLB Best Bet: Ian Happ 1+ RBI (+185) universal

Xander Bogaerts has hit Smyly well in his career and is on a tear to start his Padres career. Bogaerts should see plenty of ABs tonight and has good value as a high-volume hitter tonight.

MLB Best Bet: Xander Bogaerts 2+ Hits (+230) @ FanDuel

