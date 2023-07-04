This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Tuesday, July 4

Season: 50-60 -29.42 units

Prior Article: 2-2 -1.02 units

Massachusetts launched sports betting this spring and the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code gets new customers a great welcome bonus. The BetMGM bonus code gets sports bettors a first-bet bonus offer worth up to $1,000 when using code ROTOBONUS.

Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Guardians

We saw what this Braves lineup did to poor Eury Perez, who was among the hottest pitchers on the planet over the last month. Well, I am not shying away from the Braves in this spot on the road against Shane Bieber.

The Braves average 5.6 runs per game on the road and 6.5 per game over their last 11 on the road (9-2). They are 24-3 overall in their last 27 with a 7.0-3.9 average runs per game vs. runs allowed for at ridiculous 2.1 run differential.

The Braves have gone OVER 4.5 runs 21 out of 27 games during this stretch (78 percent) while beating the -1.5 run line in 20 out of their last 24 wins. One of the Guardians' best hitters, Josh Naylor, is not expected to play today.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Twins

Braves OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -130)

Braves -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +130)

If you're looking to deposit with a sportsbook via PayPal, RotoWire has an up-to-date list of all the top-rated PayPal betting sites in one place.

Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres

When you have two strong starting pitchers, the UNDER is always something to consider and we have that with Shohei Ohtani against Joe Musgrove. I looked at Ohtani's starts when the total is 6.5-7.5 and the average score has been 6.8 runs (3.4-3.4).

But the key here is what happened yesterday with Mike Trout and he is going to be out of the lineup today. Trout is worth at least 0.5 runs if not more to the total. Musgrove has allowed 2 or fewer runs in 6 out of his last 7 starts.

MLB Best Bets for Angels at Padres

Angels/Padres UNDER 7.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

DraftKings is one of the top-rated sportsbooks that accept credit card. Check out DraftKings with the DraftKings promo code for a $150 welcome offer.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers

This system does not come up very often, but when it does I love it - Road Dog getting +1.5 at Even or Plus money. The Dodgers are much better at home 25-15 vs. the road 22-22, but the Pirates have beaten them in 7 out of the last 10 overall.

The Dodgers are just 6-4 overall when favored by -200 or greater at home. That is not a good record.

The Pirates started off hot, but then came back to reality with a 39-45 record (5-5 in their last 10). The Dodgers are just 15-15 over their last 30 and just do not deserve to be -200 favorites in this spot with Emmet Sheehan against Luis Ortiz.

The good thing about +1.5 is that even if the Pirates lose by 1 run, it wins.

MLB Best Bets for Pirates at Dodgers

Pirates +1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap