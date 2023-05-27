MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Saturday, May 27

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Saturday, May 23

Season: 27-44 -32.81 units

Prior Article: 1-2 -1.7 units

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Angels

The Marlins have some of the worst right-handed road splits in baseball, recording a 76 wRC+ and sitting bottom five in most offensive categories. Shohei Ohtani's record at home in his last 30 starts has seen the UNDER go 21-9, averaging 6.4 runs per game.

The team totals are skewed towards an UNDER as the total for both teams is 7, not 7.5, but with juice on the UNDER for the Angels. The Marlins team total is 2.5 (-150 OVER) and the Angels is 4.5 (-125 UNDER). Even though 7.5 is a bit low, there is value on the game total of going UNDER 7.5.

MLB Best Bets for Marlins at Angels

Marlins/Angels UNDER 7.5 for 1.05 units (DraftKings -105)

Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have the 2nd highest batting average split against right-handed pitchers at home (.285), and are top 5 in most offensive categories. Garrett Whitlock has not pitched since April 22, and has a 6.19 ERA in 3 starts. He has a 5.66 ERA in his last 7 starts with just 23 strikeouts in 35 innings.

I was leaning towards the OVER on just Arizona, as the Red Sox just do not hit on the road, but Zach Davies has just 2 starts this year and has not pitched in 6 weeks.

Both starting pitchers could get the hook early and leaving the game up to the bullpens.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Diamondbacks

Red Sox/Diamondbacks OVER 9 runs for 1.2 unit (DraftKings -120)

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

The OVER is 4-1 in the last 5 games between these two teams and the Cubs are 13-2 to the OVER in their last 15 games (10.7 runs per game). Neither starting pitcher is scaring opposing lineups with left-hander Brandon Williamson facing Jameson Taillon.

Taillon is 0-3 with an 8.10 ERA in 26.2 innings and has had just one solid outing this year. The OVER is 5-2 in his starts with an average score of 9.8 runs.

MLB Best Bets for Reds at Cubs

Reds/Cubs OVER 8.5 runs for 1.15 unit (DraftKings -115)

