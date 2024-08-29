MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, August 29

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

DraftKings has an afternoon slate of six MLB games available, but I have decided to focus on the four-game evening slate. It starts at 6:40 p.m. ET, as opposed to 1:10 p.m. ET. On a Wednesday, that's much easier for busy folks. Here are your evening slate DFS recommendations.

Pitching

Cristopher Sanchez, PHI vs. ATL ($6,900): Sanchez has a 3.51 ERA, but a 2.83 FIP. He also has a 2.18 ERA at home and has held his fellow lefties to a .209 average in his career. Atlanta is below average in terms of runs scored and is without Ronald Acuna, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies.

Top Target

The Blue Jays are doing the youth movement thing since they have nothing left to play for, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,600) is still a staple in the lineup. He's one of the hottest hitters in baseball since the All-Star break. Toronto should ride that. Over the last three weeks, Vladito has a 1.111 OPS. Kutter Crawford has allowed 1.70 homers per nine innings on the season, but that number is up to 3.7 over his last seven starts.

Bargain Bat

Though Teoscar Hernandez ($4,900) has been cold, maybe this matchup is just what he needs. This season he has a .922 OPS versus lefties and a .858 OPS at home. This game is at Dodger Stadium, and Cade Povich is a lefty. Not only that, but he's a lefty with a 5.89 FIP in 10 MLB starts.

Stack to Consider

Orioles at Dodgers (Bobby Miller): Colton Cowser ($4,400), Ryan O'Hearn ($3,500), Ramon Urias ($2,900)

As a rookie, Miller had a 3.76 ERA, which was serviceable as the Dodgers scrambled to fill their rotation. This season, while injuries have hampered him, Miller has also taken a major step back. Across nine starts, he has a 7.49 ERA and 2.50 HR/9 rate. He's allowed a homer in each of his last eight starts, and two in each of his last three outings. While both lefties and righties have hit over .300 against Miller this year, righties have hit .322. Last season, Miller's fellow right-handers hit .252 against him. The only issue is that the Orioles are super lefty-heavy. Thus, there are two southpaws in this stack, but I wanted to make sure I included one righty.

The rookie Cowser has 19 homers, 20 doubles and eight stolen bases in 126 games. He's slugged .467 against righties, but also .466 on the road. With Ryan Mountcastle out, the Orioles need O'Hearn. Fortunately, this matchup is right up his alley. He has a .802 OPS against right-handed pitchers and a .877 OPS on the road. Urias is the righty, and while he's not usually a robust hitter, he has a .973 OPS over the last three weeks. He has a .738 OPS against righties and a .751 OPS on the road over the last three seasons. Not great numbers, but better than what he does against lefties or at home.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.