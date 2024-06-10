MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, June 10

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Monday's MLB schedule is light, but the action is centralized in the evening, so the DFS impact is minimal. There are six games starting at 7:40 p.m. EDT or later. Here are my recommendations for your MLB DFS lineups for Monday.

Pitching

Logan Gilbert, SEA vs. CWS ($10,800): Gilbert is a quality-start machine, and across 13 starts he's posted a 3.12 ERA over 81.2 innings. Now? He faces a White Sox team that didn't cross the 200-run mark until their 66th game. The Marlins, 29th in runs scored, have racked up 233 runs in 65 games.

Dylan Cease, SD vs. OAK ($10,200): For the second season in a row, Cease's ERA and his other numbers tell different stories. While he does have a 3.53 ERA, he has a 2.96 FIP, a 4.23 K/BB rate, and is on pace to allow less than one home run per nine innings once again. For a brief period, the Athletics picked it up offensively and were in "pleasant surprise by their standards" territory. Now they've plummeted to 28th in runs scored, and giving the Marlins a run for 29th, and have a sub-.300 OBP as a team.

Top Targets

After tallying 25 homers and 29 stolen bases in 141 games last year, Fernando Tatis ($4,000) has 12 homers and seven stolen bases in 69 games this season. He's oddly struggled against lefties, but he has an .868 OPS versus right-handed pitchers, who are easier to steal on anyway. Joey Estes has a 4.67 ERA through five starts, but mostly he's benefited from Oakland's ballpark. On the road, he has a 6.59 ERA.

He was cold for a bit, but Jose Altuve ($3,600) had four hits Sunday, which is encouraging. Plus, he's batted .297 with 10 home runs and nine stolen bases this year, and since 2022 he has a .930 OPS versus lefties. Kyle Harrison, a southpaw, has a 5.88 ERA over his last five starts. Not only that, but he has a 4.65 ERA at home this season.

Bargain Bats

Since 2022, Ryan McMahon ($2,900) has a .791 OPS against righties. Usually, he's much better at home, which makes sense given home is Coors Field. This year, though, he has an .824 OPS on the road. Chris Paddack has a 5.26 ERA and has allowed 1.52 homers per nine innings. Plus, over the last three seasons, lefties have averaged .291 against Paddack.

He's more "solid" than "good" as a hitter, but in the right circumstances, Mike Yastrzemski ($2,600) is a fine fit for your DFS lineup. This is one of those times. Over the last three seasons he has a .757 OPS versus righties, and a .747 OPS at home. Owing to injuries, Spencer Arrighetti is still in the Houston rotation. Through 10 starts he has a 5.79 ERA and has allowed a whopping 5.01 walks per nine innings.

Stack to Consider

Twins vs. Rockies (Dakota Hudson): Carlos Correa ($3,100), Trevor Larnach ($2,900), Max Kepler ($2,700)

Hudson has a 5.25 ERA this season, but since he is a Rockie it's worth noting he had a 4.64 ERA over the prior two campaigns when he was a Cardinal. I have one righty in this stack, because righties have hit .264 against Hudson since 2022, but have only batted .228 against his this season. Meanwhile, lefties have hit .286 this year versus the Rockies hurler, so I have leaned toward southpaws.

After a big game Sunday, Correa has hit .265 and slugged .441. The shortstop has actually been better against his fellow right handers, posting an .807 OPS in those matchups. Larnach is having the best season of his career, having hit .265 with six homers in 36 games. Additionally, since 2022 he has a .755 OPS against righties and an .889 OPS at home. Kepler's power has dipped a bit after he hit 24 home runs last season. However, he has an .813 OPS at home in 2024 after having an .895 OPS at home in 2023, so he's in the right place to excel Monday.

