MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, September 23

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Because this is the final week of the MLB regular season, Monday is a very light day in order to allow the run up to Game 162 to be particularly robust. There are only four games on the schedule, but all four of them are included in the DFS slate, at least! First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Hunter Brown, HOU vs. SEA ($9,300): Brown bounced back nicely after a tough game against Oakland. Even with that off outing, the righty has a 2.39 ERA over his last 12 starts. Seattle has managed to climb out of the bottom five in runs scored, but will finish in the bottom 10. Also, at best, the Mariners will finish 29th in strikeouts.

Top Target

For the fourth season in a row, Kyle Tucker ($4,200) has over 20 homers and double-digit stolen bases. Of course, he's done it in 2024 having only played 74 games due to injury. Had he not gotten hurt, he might have been in the MVP race, and this season he has an OPS over 1.000 against righties and at home. Bryce Miller's overall numbers are good, but he is dependent on Seattle's park to a significant degree. At home, he has an 1.96 ERA and 0.6 HR/9 rate. On the road, he has a 4.44 ERA and 1.8 HR/9 rate.

Bargain Bat

The Heliot Ramos ($3,300) experience went from "Where did this guy come from!?" to "Huh, turns out he can only hit lefties!" awfully fast. Even so, that 1.190 OPS versus lefties stands out when the right matchup rolls around. To that end, Eduardo Rodriguez is a southpaw, he has a 5.09 ERA in eight starts since returning from injury, and righties have hit .281 against him.

Stack to Consider

Diamondbacks vs. Giants (Hayden Birdsong): Ketel Marte ($4,300), Corbin Carroll ($3,900), Eugenio Suarez ($3,600)

Birdsong has held both righties and lefties to reasonable averages, and he gets a lot of strikeouts. And yet, he's still having a rough season. The rookie has a 4.74 ERA, and a 5.55 ERA on the road. Part of the problem is a staggering 5.46 BB/9 rate. Another issue is the fact he's allowed 1.44 homers per nine innings. Thus, this is the stack I want Monday.

An injury absence that will end up holding Marte under 140 games will also potentially hold him under 100 RBI, but the second baseman has hit .295 with 35 home runs. While the switch hitter is better against lefties, he has an .840 OPS versus righties that more than suffices, and his .969 OPS at home is quite nice. Carroll did not start Sunday's game for the Diamondbacks, but it seems like it was just a day off. Maybe it was decided he'd chill Sunday because he has a .656 OPS on the road but an .862 OPS at home? What he also has are 14 triples and 32 stolen bases, even in a season that was a clear tick down from his Rookie of the Year campaign. Over the last three weeks, Suarez has an 1.115 OPS. He's slugged .472 against his fellow righties, and in his first season with Arizona he has an .871 OPS at home.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.