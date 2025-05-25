MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 25

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

It's the last Sunday of May, but don't relax too much even though it's the day before Memorial Day. After all, there are MLB DFS contests with 10 games on the docket and the first pitch at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Logan Henderson, MIL at PIT ($9,300): The Brewers' rotation has been beset by injuries, but Henderson has emerged as a bright spot. He started the season by dominating Triple-A, and is now handling MLB hitters just as well with a 1.69 ERA across three starts. The Pirates, White Sox, and Rockies are battling for the title of baseball's worst offense, yet Pittsburgh currently ranks last in runs scored.

Bailey Ober, MIN vs. KAN ($9,200): Though we're about a third of the way through the season, it's still possible for one bad start to alter the numbers. Ober is a great example of that as he was rocked during his opening start, but that was way back in March. Since then, he's recorded a 2.40 ERA from nine starts. And that tells a different story than his overall 3.68 mark. I doubt the Royals will do damage against Ober as they're both bottom-five in offense and last in homers.

Chris Bassitt, TOR at TAM ($9,100): Bassitt is having his best season since his days with the Athletics, back when he had that ballpark to help him. He's posted a 2.83 ERA in 10 outings with a 5.55 K/BB rate. The Rays sit bottom-10 of runs scored, so Bassitt should be able to keep going strong.

Top Targets

The Red Sox have designated Rafael Devers ($4,100) to hit, and he's done so with a 1.285 OPS the last three weeks. He's also produced an OPS over .900 against righties and at home since 2023. Dean Kremer comes in with a 5.50 ERA. The righty has also given up 1.62 homers per nine innings while lefties have hit .312 against.

If Dylan Moore ($3,000) is facing a righty at home, he's barely viable as an MLB hitter. Let him go up against a southpaw on the road and he hits like an All-Star - especially for a second baseman - with an .845 OPS against lefties and an .847 in away games. Sunday's matchup is in Houston, and Colton Gordon is a lefty with a 5.59 ERA. That's only over two starts, yet he's also posted a career 3.77 ERA at Triple-A.

Bargain Bats

Trading away Garrett Crochet yielded Chase Meidroth ($2,600) for the White Sox, and the 23-year-old shortstop has been called up. He's shown skill with the bat and on the bases through 29 appearances, but with no power at .307 to go with eight steals without being caught. While power has been an issue, he's slugged .455 against lefties. Patrick Corbin has produced an ERA over 5.00 in each of the last four seasons. He may currently be at 3.59, yet he's also recorded a 4.83 FIP. And from Corbin's last four campaigns, righties have gone over .300 against.

After tearing up Triple-A the last two years, the Cubs have given their best prospect Matt Shaw ($2,500) a chance to show what he can do. It's been a mixed bag, but in a limited sample size he's been decidedly better against lefties and on the road. The sample size that shows Nick Lodolo is way worse at home is more sizable with a 2.70 ERA away and a 6.68 in Cincinnati since 2023.

Stacks to Consider

Reds vs. Cubs (Ben Brown): Elly De La Cruz ($3,700), TJ Friedl ($2,900), Gavin Lux ($2,600)

Brown is excellent at racking up strikeouts, but that's about it. The righty has also allowed 3.10 walks per nine innings over his career with a current 5.44 ERA and a 6.20 from his last five starts. Both lefties and righties have hit Brown well this year, though left-handed bats have still gone .271 against and I've included three below.

De La Cruz may have plateaued and his power is down, yet he delivers the counting stats DFS players need with nine home runs and 17 stolen bases. The shortstop has also slugged .441 against righties and .474 at home. Friedl has two triples and eight steals following eight and 27 during 2023. He's really struggled versus lefties this year, but lists an .824 OPS versus right-handed pitchers. Lux isn't delivering the counting stats, yet has a .383 OBP with 14 doubles. The second baseman is particularly poor against lefties, though has posted an .882 OPS when facing righties.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks (Brandon Pfaadt): Lars Nootbaar ($3,100), Brendan Donovan ($3,000), Ivan Herrera ($2,700)

My hopes this season would be a step forward for Pfaadt have fizzled. His 3.81 would be the best of his career, but that's with a 5.00 FIP. Pfaadt's strikeout rate is down to 6.99 per nine innings and he's conceded 1.75 home runs per nine. He's also managed a 1.78 ERA in Arizona, which would be a major step forward. The issue, is his 6.15 on the road. Lefties have also batted .278 against Pfaadt over his career, but this season righties have gone .269 against. And that's why I've included two southpaws and a right-hander.

Nootbaar has notched seven homers and four swipes. He has a .795 OPS against righties since 2023, but this year he's also registered a .941 at home. Donovan has produced a .381 OBP, in line with his career .366 that gets a bit overlooked. He's also notched a .923 OPS against righties this year. Herrera is a catcher, but he's hit so well that he's gotten to play some DH. He's hit five home runs in only 20 games with a career .385 OBP. While he's yet to earn a regular MLB role, he tallied an .881 OPS at Triple-A.

