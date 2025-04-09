MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 9

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Wednesday features a busy afternoon of baseball, leaving the schedule in the evening rather light. In fact, there are only five games starting at 6:45 p.m. EDT or later. However, you're probably busy, and having some time to get your MLB DFS lineups in would likely benefit you. Plus, it gives you more time in the middle of the work week to check out these recommendations!

Pitching

Yusei Kikuchi, LAA at TAM ($9,000): Both the Angels and the Rays finished in the bottom five in runs scored last season, but the Rays are the one of these two teams to come out of the gate slow offensively this season. Technically Kikuchi has two quality starts this year, though he's barely hit the threshold both times (i.e. six innings and three earned runs). However, since 2023 the lefty has held his fellow southpaws to a .217 average, and the Rays without their lefty hitters offer up a pretty dire batting order.

Seth Lugo, KAN vs. MIN ($8,500): After years of pitching out of the bullpen, in 2023 Lugo had a 3.57 ERA with the Padres, and last year he had a 3.00 ERA with these Royals. Through two starts in 2025 he has a 3.27 ERA, and he's faced Cleveland and Baltimore. The Twins are hitting around the Mendoza Line collectively to start the season, and they have 38 runs through 11 games. That makes me think Lugo can have another solid start to begin this season.

Top Target

Though Ezequiel Tovar ($3,700) is one of the least-disciplined hitters in MLB, his numbers still suffice for a shortstop. Last year he had 26 homers and 45 doubles for the Rockies. I also like the fact he hit .273 against righties and .259 against lefties in 2024. The Brewers have a patchwork pitching situation going on right now and this could be a spot start for a reliever or a bullpen game. Oh, and another thing to like about this one is that the game is at Coors Field.

Bargain Bat

In terms of talk that Bryson Stott ($2,800) had an elbow issue hindering his power last season, he has two doubles and a home run through nine games this year. The left-handed second baseman also stole over 30 bases in of the last two seasons, so he has some speed to mix in with that power. Grant Holmes has allowed lefties to hit .270 against him in his career. He allowed four runs in four innings in his last outing. While that's only one start, it is worth noting given that he has spent most of his career pitching in relief, even in the minors.

Stack to Consider

Brewers at Rockies (Antonio Senzatela): Christian Yelich ($4,100), Brice Turang ($3,500), Rhys Hoskins ($3,400)

I mentioned Coors Field earlier, so you may have presumed a stack of this sort was coming. Senzatela, a righty, has been incredibly lucky to have not allowed an earned run this season. He's pitched 9.2 innings, managed only three strikeouts, and allowed 19 hits. Also, both of his starts have been on the road. Now he has to pitch at Coors. Senzatela has a career 4.84 ERA, and the only season he's finished with an ERA below 4.38 was in 2020. Two of these Brewers have started a bit slow, but I still like this stack based on track record.

Last year Yelich was only able to play in 73 games, but he had a .910 OPS with 11 home runs and 21 stolen bases. Since 2023 he has an .883 OPS against right-handed pitchers. Turang is the one of these three to come out of the gate strong, as he's hit .318 with two homers and two stolen bases. Last year he showed more doubles power than homer power, but the speed is legitimate. The lefty stole 50 bases last season. After missing all of 2023, Hoskins struggled in 2024 but did show power. He hit 26 home runs in 131 games. With a career .478 slugging percentage, I'll take a shot on his track record of power at Coors Field.

