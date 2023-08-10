MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, August 10

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

MLB is pulling off the throttle Thursday. In fact, there are only four games taking place in the evening, with the first pitches at 6:40 p.m. ET. That means fewer DFS options, but there are contests to be played, money to be won, and lineups to pick. As such, here are my recommendations.

Pitching

James Paxton, BOS vs. KC ($9,300): Paxton got hit hard in his last start, but that was against the Blue Jays, and it still only raised his ERA to 3.60. He also has a 3.00 ERA at Fenway Park in 2023. Toronto has been a little disappointing offensively, but it still is above average in runs scored. Kansas City, on the other hand, is 28th in runs scored and team OPS.

Top Target

Alec Bohm ($4,400) has the profile you expect from a lefty, in that he struggles when facing a pitcher of the same handedness but can tee off on those who throw from the opposite side of the plate. The righty has a .640 OPS versus righties since 2021, but a .903 OPS against southpaws. This year, that OPS is up to .979. Now, Bohm may only get two at-bats against Patrick Corbin, but that could be enough. Corbin has been brutal once again, as he has a 5.18 FIP. That includes righties hitting .308 against him.

Bargain Bat

He had a rough cup of coffee in MLB in 2022, but Triston Casas ($3,900) has been the hulking slugger that he was expected to be in 2023, having solidified his spot at first base. The lefty isn't some all-or-nothing hitter either, as his .252 average is paired with a .353 OBP. Like many lefties, he's stuggled with southpaw pitchers, but also like many lefties he likes being at Fenway Park. In his career Casas has an .849 OPS versus righties and also an .849 OPS at home. Alec Marsh, a righty, has had a disastrous run in MLB so far, as he's posted a 7.87 FIP and allowed 3.21 homers per nine innings.

Stack to Consider

Dodgers vs. Rockies (Ty Blach): Mookie Betts ($6,400), Will Smith ($5,500), Chris Taylor ($3,400)

Blach has a career 5.08 ERA, but don't assume that is a product of Coors Field. One, he's spent the majority of his career pitching for other teams. Two, since joining the Rockies he has a 6.60 ERA on the road. Also since joining Colorado, righties have hit .366 against the southpaw, so this is a three-righty stack.

As one of the best players in baseball, Betts is never a bad choice for your DFS lineup, even with his lofty salary, but sometimes things line up perfectly for him. Case in point, this year he has an 1.087 OPS versus lefties and an 1.070 OPS at home. Smith brings true offensive upside to the catcher position, having slashed .278/.384/.469. Additionally, he has a .942 OPS against southpaws and an .878 OPS at Dodger Stadium. As a utility player in a lefty-heavy lineup, Taylor should pop in somewhere in this game. He has 12 homers and 10 stolen bases, and his ability against lefties makes him viable in these matchups. This year he has a .795 OPS against southpaws.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.