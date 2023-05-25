MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Thursday, May 25

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Pitchers

Logan Gilbert, SEA vs. OAK ($10,600): Gilbert has the best matchup of the night on paper, facing the Athletics at home. He's a -235 favorite in a game with an over/under of only 7.5 runs, meaning he's got a good chance for a win while allowing minimal runs. Oakland has the worst strikeout percentage (26.4 percent) in baseball and their team .287 wOBA against right-handed pitching is the third lowest as well. This should translate into a lot of strikeouts for Gilbert, who has a 12.1 K/9 at home this season in a small sample.

JP Sears, OAK at SEA ($8,200): Using Sears in a game where he's a heavy underdog is a contrarian play, but that's what makes it a logical choice in GPPs. Sears faced the Mariners back on May 3 and turned in his best game of the season with a 43-point effort. Sears also has games of 37, 28, 39 and 25 fantasy points under his belt this season showing there's upside. Finally, his 1.15 WHIP suggests his 4.99 ERA has been a bit unlucky,

Top Targets

Christopher Morel, CHC vs. NYM ($4,600): Yes, this is a huge allocation of resources, but Morel has been fantastic since his call-up. He has been averaging over 20 fantasy points per game and has homered in 10 of 13 games this season. Carlos Carrasco is on the wrong side of 36 and may be headed into the sunset of his career given his 8.68 ERA. Morel would become even more attractive if it appears that the wind is blowing out at Wrigley Field tonight.

Anthony Rizzo, NYY vs. BAL ($3,300): Rizzo's low salary almost makes him a candidate for the Bargain Bats section, but he'd be a great target even if his cap hit was higher. He should be hitting third tonight, putting him right behind Aaron Judge -- who the Orioles walked three times last night. That should lead to increased RBI opportunities for Rizzo, who has hit safely in his last five games while going 9-for-23 (.391) with seven RBI. For what it's worth, he also has a home run in three plate appearances against Kyle Gibson.

Bargain Bats

Trea Turner, PHI at ATL ($2,800): This might be the lowest salary we will see on Turner all season, but it's deserved given he's only averaging 9.17 fantasy points per game. However, there's plenty of time for him to turn things around, and hitting a game-tying, ninth-inning home run last night might be a sign of better days ahead. Dylan Dodd (6.46 ERA, 1.83 WHIP) is a good pitcher to pick on, and Turner has a .947 OPS against left-handers since the 2021 season.

Yoan Moncada, CHW at DET ($3,000): Moncada should be in a good spot, batting cleanup in Detroit against Alex Faedo. The righty has allowed five home runs in three starts (15.2 innings), with at least one in every outing. Moncada has faced Faedo twice, with one of those at-bats resulting in a three-run home run.

Stacks To Consider

Yankees vs. Orioles (Gibson): Judge ($4,500), Rizzo, Gleyber Torres ($3,200), Anthony Volpe ($2,900)

The case has already been made for Rizzo, and it's hard not to see at a floor of 25-30 fantasy points between him and Judge. Torres is coming off a two-home run game and has three in his last three games while hitting in the leadoff spot. Volpe is the wild card here, but the rookie quietly has seven home runs with six of those coming at home. While his speed hasn't been a huge factor, it's still in his skill set and he may run more from the bottom of the lineup.

Phillies at Braves (Dodd): Bryce Harper ($3,700), Nick Castellanos (3,400), Alec Bohm ($2,900), Turner

I think Dodd is a soft target and I don't see him lasting more than a few innings. Bohm has a solid .366 wOBA against southpaws for his career, while Nick Castellanos (.829 OPS against lefties since 2021) should be hitting cleanup. Bryce Harper has actually hit better on the road than at home over the last three seasons and is always a candidate for a multi-home run game with his upside.

