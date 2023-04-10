MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday April 10

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

We're a little over a week into the MLB season. However, even with MLB's busy schedule, the sample size is not significant. That doesn't mean it can't be interesting. This year, with the new rules, that is truer now than ever. There are eight games included in the main slate of contests for FanDuel. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. ET. Now, for the recommendations.

Pitching

Luis Castillo, SEA at CHC ($10,500): Castillo has made two starts this year and has yet to allow a run. He's also allowed all of three hits and two walks. Given his career 3.57 FIP, I find him to be a trustworthy pitcher, and the Cubs ranked 22nd in runs scored last year, though they did bolster their lineup a bit.

Andrew Heaney, TEX vs. KC ($7,800): Heaney's first start as Ranger went poorly, but it was one outing. Last year he had a 3.10 ERA over 72.2 innings with the Dodgers, including 14 starts. I'd still use him in this matchup at home against the Royals. Kansas City has managed a mere 27 runs through 10 games, and it does not have a roster that inspires confidence.

Jose Suarez, LAA vs. WAS ($6,800): Here is another example of taking a pitcher coming off a bad first start in a favorable matchup. Suarez hasn't changed teams, though, and he had a 3.86 ERA over the previous two seasons. The Nationals are a good bet to finish last in runs scored. You can't really look at their offensive production so far, as Washington just spent a series at Coors against the lowly Rockies.

Top Targets

Well, Julio Rodriguez ($4,000) can't win Rookie of the Year again, but he's on his way to being an All-Star for sure. He has his .287 with two homers and four stolen bases after having 28 home runs and 25 swiped bags in his inaugural MLB campaign. Drew Smyly, a lefty, has allowed 1.47 home runs per nine innings in his career, and he's had a FIP over 4.00 in each of his last two campaigns.

Though Kris Bryant ($3,600) has not had much of a chance to take advantage of Coors Field just yet, he has had plenty of opportunities to face lefties. Since 2021, he has a .915 OPS versus southpaws. Steven Matz, a lefty, has a career 4.32 ERA and has allowed 1.42 home runs per nine innings. He also allowed two homers in his first start of 2023.

Bargain Bats

I was a little surprised to see Corey Seager ($3,000) at this salary. He has a career .850 OPS and had 33 home runs in his first season as a Ranger. Also, he had a .901 OPS in his first campaign with Texas as well. Zack Greinke had a fascinating 2022, as he had an 1.91 ERA at home and a 5.32 ERA on the road. The veteran also struck out a mere 4.80 batters per nine, a shockingly low number.

Willy Adames ($2,900) has gotten off to a hot start, having slashed .344/.421/.563 with two home runs. Last year he had a sub-.300 OBP, but he still hit 31 homers and 31 doubles. Speaking of last season, Zac Gallen dropped his ERA from 4.30 in 2021 to 2.54 in 2022, but through two starts this season he has a 7.59 ERA.

Stacks to Consider

Angels vs. Nationals (Patrick Corbin): Mike Trout ($4,600), Taylor Ward ($3,700), Hunter Renfroe ($2,800)

It's Patrick Corbin Start Day! Over the last four seasons he has a 5.86 ERA. Since 2021, righties have hit .314 against him. So yeah, I'm happily stacking three righties against Corbin. As long as the Nationals keep trotting him out, I will stack against him each and every time. Trout has a career OPS over 1.000, and his OPS is well over 1.000 this year. Plus, since 2021 he has an 1.168 OPS at home. Ward broke through in 2022 with a .281/.360/.473 slash line with 23 homers. That includes a .901 OPS at home. Renfroe is on his fifth team in five years, but everywhere he goes, he brings power with him. He's hit at least 26 home runs in every season in which he has played more than 42 games, and he has two this year in his first campaign with the Angels.

Cardinals at Rockies (German Marquez): Paul Goldschmidt ($4,200), Nolan Arenado ($4,000), Nolan Gorman ($3,700)

I mentioned Coors earlier, and I return to stack three Cardinals. Marquez allowed three home runs in his last start, even though it was on the road. This is his first start at home this year, and he had a 6.70 ERA at home in 2022. That includes allowing 2.0 home runs per nine innings at Coors, paving the way nicely for this St. Louis trio. Goldschmidt is a career .296 hitter, and last year he hit .317. He also hit 35 homers and 41 doubles, and Coors is actually a good doubles park as well. Arenado will be returning to his former home, not that he's struggled since leaving the Rockies. He's slashed .276/.336/.512 since joining the Cardinals, including a .912 OPS on the road. Gorman is a power-hitting lefty who has slugged .636 this year. All 16 of the home runs in his career have been against righties, and since 2021, Marquez has let lefties hit .269 against him.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.