MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday October 9

Sunday was for the American League, but Monday is the National League's turn. We get two Game 2s from the NL on Monday, and these games are intriguing because the road team won both Game 1s, with the Diamondbacks in particular taking it to the Dodgers. What will happen Monday? First pitch is at 6:07 p.m. ET. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Max Fried, ATL vs. PHI ($10,200): Fried was cruising before a start in May where something likely went wrong, as he then spent a few months on the IL. After he returned, the lefty posted a 2.79 ERA in nine starts. Given Fried's career 3.03 ERA, and given the key lefty bats the Phillies deploy, I like the Atlanta starter the best of this quarter.

Top Target

At the forefront of a surprise season for the Diamondbacks, you will find presumed NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll ($4,300). With incredible speed mixed with solid power, the lefty managed 25 homers to go with 54 stolen bases and also a league-leading 10 triples. Rookie Bobby Miller will start Game 2 for the Dodgers, but the righty had a 4.55 ERA at home.

Bargain Bat

With 18 homers and 20 stolen bases in his second campaign, Michael Harris ($3,000) proved himself to be no fluke after winning Rookie of the Year in 2022. He posted an .812 OPS versus righties, but the southpaw also had an .824 OPS at home. Wheeler was a bit unlucky this season, as his 3.15 FIP compared to a 3.61 ERA helped illustrate, but lefties hit .261 against him, and I will still take that as significant here.

Stack to Consider

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks (Zac Gallen): J.D. Martinez ($3,700), Max Muncy ($3,700), James Outman ($3,200)

It's time for the Dodgers to right the ship. Gallen had a 4.42 ERA on the road this year, compared to a 2.47 ERA at home, and given his 3.79 road ERA over the last three years, that doesn't feel entirely anomalous. Notably, Gallen was more homer prone against lefties than before, allowing 14 home runs to southpaws compared to eight against righties, even though he faced more of the latter in 2023. Thus, I have two lefties in this stack.

I did include Martinez, a righty, because all in all right-handers have hit better against Gallen since 2021, though that may mostly be due to an unusually good performance in those matchups last season. Martinez showed massive power once again, as he slugged .572 and hit 33 homers in 113 games. He also came into the playoffs with an 1.140 OPS over the final three weeks of the season. Muncy slugged .518 against righties, unsurprising for a lefty slugger. However, while some find Dodger Stadium a tough park for power, since 2021 Muncy has slugged .514 there. A solid rookie, Outman posted a .353 OBP with 23 homers and 16 stolen bases. He had an .836 OPS against righties, so as long as a right-hander is on the mound, I like him to round out a Dodgers stack.

