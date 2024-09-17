MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 17

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

A 10-game main slate is on tap Tuesday evening at FanDuel, with the first game getting going at 7:10 p.m. EDT with nine others going at 7:40 or later. Only two of the 20 listed starters are priced in five figures with four more in the $9k tier. Coors Field is on the docket, giving us a predictably high 11.5 run total, but no other game comes with a number higher than 8.5. Yankees-Mariners is our low spot offensively, with just a 7.0 run expectancy.

Wind looks like a major asset for offense in Denver, so we're not going to be able to fade that game. Winds appear to be blowing in in New York and Chicago, potentially suggesting we can ignore offense there.

Pitching

Cole Ragans, KC vs. DET ($10,400): Based on matchup, Ragans is the clear and obvious top pitching option Tuesday. He's earned consecutive quality starts and has at least 30 fantasy points in 10 of his last 12 outings. Detroit comes with a 23.6 percent strikeout rate off lefties, posting a .295 wOBA and 91 wRC+. Current Tigers are just 6-for-40 (.150) off Ragans, who has faced Detroit twice this season, allowing two runs on three hits across 11.2 innings, striking out 18.

Bryan Woo, SEA vs. NYY ($8,600): The middle tier of this pitching slate is a mixed bag of low upside guys in more favorable matchups, like the Mets Tylor Megill or the Cardinals Lance Lynn. And then there are options like Woo, who's been great for most all of the season, but faces a tough matchup with the Yankees. This is for GPPs only, as surely most are going to overlook Woo. He faced the Yankees in New York back in May, striking out seven across six shutout innings, allowing just two hits. He's got six quality starts in his last eight, going for 30 or more fantasy points in seven of those. It's a risk for sure, perhaps one that's not necessary, but for tournaments, there's ample potential.

Davis Martin, CWS at LAA ($7,400): The paydown options Tuesday don't excite, at all. I'd expect many to target the opposite side of this matchup in Griffin Canning, but he's coming off an outing in which he allowed nine earned runs. Prior to Martin's last outing, he had earned at least 20 fantasy points in six straight. He'd alternated low runs allowed with higher ones, and if that trend holds, he's due a reasonable showing here. His 8.5 Ks/9 isn't elite, but it's enough for this price. Martin has a 4.14 ERA and 4.31 xFIP, so we know there will be some damage, but hopefully not immense thanks to the Angels 88 wRC+ off righties.

Top Targets

Arizona bats are a necessary evil Tuesday. Rockies' starter Ryan Feltner has a 6.25 home ERA despite a 3.64 xFIP, but with wind and the ballpark, we can target the .392 wOBA he's allowing to lefties. Corbin Carroll ($4,100) is my preference given the multiple ways he can have an impact. He's reached base in seven of his last eight and has six runs scored in his last five. Arizona has a plethora of secondary options that hit from the left side, making them somewhat stackable despite elevated prices. Pavin Smith ($3,500) is in solid form.

This will be my third column in a row featuring Brent Rooker ($3,900) in this space. He's homered in two straight and three of five, has hit safely in 18 of his last 19, and boasts a .406 wOBA, 172 wRC+ and .333 ISO off lefties.

Fernando Tatis ($3,600) remains underpriced for his potential and form. He's hit safely in six straight and in nine of 12 since returning from the IL, clubbing four homers in his last six.

Bargain Bats

We'll likely want Rockies' shares Tuesday as well as Diamondbacks, as Jordan Montgomery has been brutal all year. He's not guaranteed to start, but if we back the splits, Jacob Stallings ($3,200) is the play, boasting a .289 ISO, .406 wOBA and 150 wRC+ off lefties, while Montgomery is allowing a .377 wOBA to righties. Brendan Rodgers ($3,100) profiles decently as well.

I have some interest in stacking Mets bats Tuesday, but Jose Iglesias ($2,600) merits his one consideration. He's elevated to the leadoff spot with Francisco Lindor sidelined, offers three position flexibility, and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

Kansas City seems to offer plenty of value Tuesday throughout their lineup, so plug in holes from their options as needed. Yuli Gurriel ($2,400) stands out, having scored four runs in his last three and driven in three in his last five. Tigers' starter Casey Mize is more vulnerable to righties, so Tommy Pham ($2,800) and Hunter Renfroe ($2,600) can be considered as well.

St. Louis doesn't have big exposure to Bailey Falter, but they're hitting .351 (13-for-37) with a 1.049 OPS. Nolan Arenado ($2,900) is 4-for-8 with a homer, double and triple off Falter, while Paul Goldschmidt ($3,100) is 3-for-6. Turn back the clock night anyone?

Stack to Consider

Phillies vs. Frankie Montas (Brewers): Kyle Schwarber ($4,000), Bryce Harper ($3,800), Nick Castellanos ($3,100)

Montas has incredible splits at home based on hitter handedness, allowing a .395 wOBA and .916 OPS to lefties, and a weak .194/.436 to righties. That immediately puts the Phillies top two lefties at the top of our lists. They're a collective 4-for-11 off Montas, with Schwarber owning two homers. We need a price break to fit them both in, and Castellanos offers that as a likely cleanup hitter, making for a 1-3-4 stack. The RvR matchup isn't ideal, but Castellanos is an okay enough 3-for-13 with two doubles and three RBI off Montas.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.