MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for World Series Game 4 on Tuesday, October 29

The Dodgers will look to sweep the Yankees on Tuesday evening, turning to Ben Casparius on the mound for as many innings as he can offer, while New York will hope Luis Gil can help keep their season alive. The Yankees are decently heavy favorites at -142, and the run total sits at 8.5. There's a minor chance of rain in New York, and winds could be blowing right to left at nearly a double-digit clip.

Not knowing if this series reaches Friday or Saturday, this has the potential to be my last MLB DFS column of the year, so I want to thank everyone for reading throughout the season. It's a grind; hopefully you had more success than failure. It's an honor and privilege to provide this content that's only made possible by you reading it, and I sincerely appreciate it. If this is the end, thank you and we'll see you again in March/April!

MVP

Shohei Ohtani, LAD at NYY ($9,500): There are a couple of easy strategies Tuesday, most likely centering around the white-hot Freddie Freeman and stacking Yankees to extend the series. So I'll pivot and target Ohtani to lead the Dodgers to a sweep. It's not an overly original thought given his price and star recognition, but perhaps we get slightly lower roster percentages given his injury and lack of elite form in the series, as he's gone just 1-for-11. He's still walked and scored twice, so there's a stable floor, and we know the immense upside. Gil is slightly more vulnerable against lefties, allowing a .312 wOBA against .267 to righties.

Star

Teoscar Hernandez, LAD at NYY ($6,500): Using Ohtani likely takes you out of the Aaron Judge/Juan Soto business. Hernandez gives a second top of the order Dodger bat if we're on the upset train Tuesday. He's in great form with six hits in his last four, adding a homer, three runs and three RBI. An incredibly limited sample size, but he's 2-for-5 off Gil, being the only Dodger to take him deep.

Utility

Tommy Edman, LAD a NYY ($6,000): Edman seems like a lock to be in most lineups, and I'm okay putting him in a multiplier spot too, regardless of whether you're stacking either side of this matchup. He went 0-for-3 last night and still provided 6.2 fantasy points, and previously had an eight-game hitting streak collecting 15 knocks in that stretch, including two homers. Stability, upside and a low price make Edman very attractive.

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY vs. LAD ($7,500): While stacking Yankees and expecting the series to be extended is a clear narrative, New York hasn't shown any spark offensively, so where do you trust it comes from Tuesday? I'm struggling to find it as much as they are, but Stanton has been arguably their best bat of late. After four homers in four games, Stanton has three hits in the last two games, including a double and an RBI. We can't target splits heavily with Casparius unlikely to throw bulk innings, so the fact he hasn't allowed a homer in the majors isn't scaring me off, and if wind is blowing to left, Stanton can elevate one Tuesday.

Anthony Rizzo, NYY vs. LAD ($5,500): Rizzo's power is non-existent, so there's no upside. But having walked in three straight and four of the last six while also collecting five hits in that span, there's stability in the near minimum priced first baseman. Keep an eye on the Yankees lineup card, as there could be a surprise starter hoping for a jolt, creating a bigger bargain and allowing for some higher-priced options elsewhere.

